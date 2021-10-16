Florida Teachers Harassed by Violent Anti-Maskers

Brevard County Florida School Board member Jenifer Jenkins delivered an emotional speech during the school board meeting last week. She's supporting the mask mandates and public safety programs.

"I was in awe of her courage," says "MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell.

Her family and daughters are now a target. Anti-maskers have made her a top priority target.

"Despite what many believe, I am not opposed to people practicing their First Amendment right..." Jenifer Jenkins said. "What I reject is this effort to create fear and division in the community that leads to credible threats of violence against my family and me."

Anti-maskers are turning incredibly violent. People are following her and her children around Florida. They're standing in front of her house. She's receiving threats, asking her to "beg for mercy." Individuals are taking it as far as brandishing their weapons to their neighbors.

Jennifer Jenkins is not the only target of anti-mask rage

One Anti-masker father shoved a masked student in August, trying to get his daughter into Fort Lauderdale High School without a mask. The man was arrested. His lawyer is going after the student now.

"I don't care, the school board policy is illegal, and she's not gonna put on a mask, no matter what, it's not gonna happen," the father said in his interview for NBC 6.

Police are dealing with a mounting number of violent cases. Meanwhile, the Florida Appeals court is siding with DeSantis in his effort to ban mask mandates.

Many are wondering if this attention, efforts, and public money could be spent actually preventing COVID-19 and a better situation in Florida public schools.

Jennifer Jenkins is an unfortunate face of this debate. Many others are out there, suffering constant abuse just like Jennifer and her family.

"I don't reject people coming here and speaking their voice," Jenkins said. "... I reject them following my car around. I reject them saying that they're coming for me, that I need to beg for mercy."

