Donald Trump Lost His Position Amongst The Richest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jwKj2_0cMsTF8B00
Image by David Bruyland from Pixabay

Former President Trump's wealth has always been a topic of debate.

Some said he's barely a billionaire. Others claimed he owed more money to Russian banks than he could ever pay off. Nevertheless, Donald Trump was an image of a rich man. Being true or not, people believe in the idea of Donald Trump. The name. The glitter. The lavish casinos and branded buildings. Trump is the brand behind it all.

He often quotes staying, "I'm really rich."

To be fair, Donald Trump is not a middle-class man by any means. But he might not be as rich as he likes to boast. Forbes dropped Donald Trump from the list of 400 wealthiest people in America. Forbes rich lists were a standard for measuring the wealth of top individuals in the United States.

Trump's estimated wealth sits around $2.5B, according to Forbes. He was $400 million short of making the Forbes list of the wealthiest Americans.

Take Forbes lists with a jar of salt

Wealth estimates get complicated when you're rich. Illiquid assets tie in the vast majority of money someone owns.

Donald Trump doesn't have $2.5 billion lying around. Forbes estimates the value of his buildings, golf businesses, investments, and other public ventures.

Trump had $3.7 billion at the beginning of his presidency. And his empire has been absorbing a lot of damage since then. So, his fortune dwindled.

"If Trump is looking for someone to blame, he can start with himself. Five years ago, he had a golden opportunity to diversify his fortune. Fresh off the 2016 election, federal ethics officials were pushing Trump to divest his real estate assets. That would have allowed him to reinvest proceeds into broad-based index funds and assume office free of conflicts of interest. Trump decided to hang onto his assets," said Dean Alexander, a senior editor at Forbes.

Trump gripped over his wealth with the full power of the American presidency.

But who can blame him?

