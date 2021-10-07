Author's interaction with Facebook's support

Facebook is notorious for having no direct line between everyday users and support teams.

Forget about paying $299 for Oculus

If ever had to deal with Facebook support, then the following NPR headline could hit just too close to home.

“Your Facebook Account Was Hacked. Getting Help May Take Weeks — Or $299”

NPR’s article is a tragic story of a billionaire who’s trying to kill customer service. It’s also a story of millions of users who can’t fix easy-to-solve issues.

Easy-to-solve, in this case, is everything that takes a human less than a minute to verify and fix. But because you can’t reach anyone, your problems linger for months, if not years.

Getting a hold of someone is 95% of the job when solving Facebook-related problems.

Users are splurging on Facebook-owned Oculus sets just to talk to a human representative. Life-savvy individuals return the package unopened once their Facebook problem is fixed.

But do you have to go through all that trouble to speak to a representative?

The answer is no.

Here’s a quick way to reach Facebook Support.

I wasted six months to fix something that could be done in 60 seconds

When the whole world couldn’t use Facebook’s services for eight hours in early October of 2021, everyone felt what happens when social networks turn their back on them.

Influencers lost money. Mom’s couldn’t reach their daughters. People got in trouble. Being cut off from the largest social media was near-fatal for our publication.

Two Minute Madness couldn’t share a single story on Zuck’s social platforms for six months. Facebook’s Ai flagged our domain. I couldn’t even share my email address over Messenger because it had my domain name.

The problem was resolved within minutes, once I talked to a real person.

Killing the support line for everyday users is concerning.

And here’s the kicker. Facebook has customer service, but it’s not available for everybody. So, you have to get creative.

“I ultimately broke down and bought a $300 Oculus Quest 2.” Brandon Sherman shared with NPR. “The only way you can get any customer service is if you prove that you’ve actually purchased something from them.”

The quick fix?

Facebook’s support replies to Advertising accounts. They have a line for everyone willing to spend their money with Big Brother. So, you don’t have to buy the expensive Oculus to reach the support team.

Facebook Ads are effective enough.

If you’re already using FB ads, you can reach their support today. If not, then opening an account is free, or it might set you back a couple of bucks. You can spend these on ads.

My problem was resolved within minutes once I talked to a real person.

Here’s the rundown:

Create a Facebook Page. This can be anything, even a personal page that looks exactly like your profile. Convert your page to a Business page. Here’s a quick guide. It takes less than two minutes. Open Facebook Business Suite. Click here if you can’t find it. Go to the Ads section in the left-side menu. Click on “Need Help? Talk to us” or “Contact Support Team.” Please note, Facebook could change the CTA or move the help button somewhere else. So, snoop around if you can’t find it straight away. After clicking on the help button, the support window slides from the right. Explain your issue and wait for someone to pick up your ticket. It takes less than 10 minutes usually.

Facebook Support will reach out through Messenger. So, keep an eye on it.

Once you have a real person on the line, things should go smoothly for minor mistakes like fixing a broken password, retrieving account information, or, in my case, clearing the name of your website.

A breathing human just had to look at our website once to see it’s not a spam site or any other illegal operation. Two Minute Madness is a publication that welcomes international writers to share their short-form stories.

One glance is enough to confirm this.

Other tech companies follow suit

Revolut is also on a mission to murder customer service.

You can only contact the bank through a chat window. I pay for the “premium” response time. However, it still takes days until someone takes me seriously. Real problems may require additional help from the ombudsman. Otherwise, it may take months for your problems to clear. If you’re dealing with a financial challenge, this gets even more tricky.

The Bank of America (BoA) is no better. I once spent 5hr+ before hanging up. Who can spend 5 hours listening to the same annoying message spinning on repeat? People get mad. So, I visited my branch the next day.

The problem was resolved in 40 seconds.

However, when I was in Mexico, I couldn’t use my BoA card simply because nobody would pick the phone on the other side. BoA downsized on customer support so much it became borderline ridiculous. In addition, the system is buggy and blocks your cards out of the blue.

If you’re on vacation and need help, better have a plan B for your finances.

Appeal for the dead customer service

If a companies service is full of crippling bugs, and that company has millions in its accounts. For the love of the lord, please hire someone who can talk to your customers.

Maybe, going forward, we might get the perfect automated systems for dealing with customers and partners. But the technology is not there yet.

I understand that customer services don’t provide transactional ROI for big corporations. But, nevertheless, it is an essential part of a service.

If my cards bounce at the physical checkout in my grocery store, and I can’t contact my service provider, how can they expect me to stay loyal?

I’m doing business with three banks at any given moment to avoid trouble.

Please, bring back customer service until you find a better way.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.