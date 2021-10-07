Biden's Approval Rating Plummets in Florida

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr

Good Ol' Joe Biden has been one of the most polarizing US presidents following Donald Trump. He inherited the US in shambles twice.

The first time, he stood shoulder to shoulder to President Obama at the offset of the Great Recession.

The second time, Biden took the lead in the most extensive health crisis since the Spanish Flu. He's also trying to fix the infrastructure, immigration, and climate change all at once.

But many Floridians are not convinced Joe is the right president for them

President Biden's disapproval rating is at 53% among the Florida voters, according to Politico. Only 40% of voters in the Sunshine State approve of the president's term.

For many, these numbers are actually better than one would expect. Science may call it a Confirmation bias. But we'd advise taking polls with a grain of salt. They represent only a portion of the voting body. One study can't get the total scope of the whole political reality.

Meanwhile, Biden designs his least popular year

People in high political functions, especially presidents, tend to use their first year of tenure for the most unpopular decisions. For Biden, the next election is in four years. So, he has time to bend the political ecosystem to his will with his presidential power. For experienced politicians, this is the time to end wars, start big government projects, push for social reforms, and such.

To Biden's account, the president has already pulled American troops from Afghanistan. This move came for better or worse, but it did come. He's now regaining leadership in Climate talks.

Trump infamously opted out of the Climate accords during his presidency.

Of course, Joe Biden is just a face that envelops thousands of hard-working American officials. When we say Joe Biden, we think of The White House, its Cabinet, the Congress, and all the local and overseas governments.

Biden's approval rating in Florida seems to be keeping him above the water so far. He's already faring much better than many expected.



Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.