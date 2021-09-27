Should Ron DeSantis Stay in Office? Many Floridians say YES

Ronald Dion DeSantis, the 46th Governor of Florida, is a polarizing figure.

He's the common topic on a state, national and international level. Florida Governor is picking up the moves from Trump's handbook when it comes to swaying the Conservative vote. DeSantis is the new bad boy of GOP.

Florida is a State of rampant COVID outbreaks and unrestrained public discourse.

Many believed the Pandemic was a fad. But, while others disregarded its existence as a whole, Gov. Ron DeSantis played both sides. He pushed vaccines while legitimizing anti-vaxxers.

Florida's COVID numbers look more stable this week. DeSantis can't take much credit for the drop in new infections. But can still use it as a weapon in the next political smackdown.

DeSantis is now leaping ahead in the GOP pack as the upcoming presidential candidate.

Americans had less than a year to rest after the explosive 2020 elections. Now, we're heading straight into the 2024 elections, even though 2021 still has months before it's done.

Some might call it bizarre, but American politics are dirty, fast, and spectacular.

If you turn on your favorite news channel, you might feel like you're watching a reality TV show. Ron DeSantis is keeping tabs and playing the game. He's as outrageous as any potential presidential candidate.

Ron DeSantis is segmenting his voters. He knows he can't appeal to everyone, so he's aiming at the people who actually vote.

Ron DeSantis enjoys a respectable approval rating of 48% among Floridians. Half of Floridians generally approve of the Governor's job performance. However, the same number of people disapprove of his position.

DeSantis's approval rating drew a tie with his disapproval rating.

The approval rating is not the final straw in any political function, but it's a good indicator of upcoming times.

So far, Florida has been growing polarized between the Governor and the Pandemic. Half the country feels like DeSantis is doing a stellar job, while the other half finds him to be a murder.

