Experts Warn: Floridians Can't Afford Climate Change

Parts of Florida will be flooded underwater soon.

If you've been living on Miami Beach, Porto Verde Beach, Key West, or other areas suffering frequent floodings, you know that climate change is not cheap. Water pumps are a permanent part of Miami's landscape now.

As the Earth heats up, the atmosphere retains more water, creating more rainfall. Pensacola and similar cities are barely fending off excess water nowadays. Miami Beach is barely afloat.

However, the rising cost of insurance and constant repairs are urging people to question their living situation. Affluent residents can afford to stay if they don't want to leave their homes. However, constant insurance hikes, flooding, and other extreme events are pricing the middle class out of their houses.

Families can repair the floors only so many times before they burn through budgets.

"If I didn't have the resources and the capability to make the repairs, I would probably move because to live in these conditions would be unacceptable," Curt Dyer told CNBC. He lives in Miami Beach with his partner. They installed a water pump in their garage, but it did not solve the issue.

Their garage is constantly flooded.

Climate change is driving gentrification

Real estate developers are investing more money in elevated neighborhoods, including Little Haiti, Liberty City, and Overtown. As a result, retired old ladies are now waking up to notices of extreme rent hikes.



Wealthy investors are forcing pricing out residents of Miami's historic neighborhoods.



Besides Miami, similar stories emerge throughout the Sunshine States. St. Petersburg is flooding. Key West is facing total disaster. Fort Pickens and Fort Pierce could soon become underwater establishments. Ponte Verde Beach homes are crumbling onto the beach. Wildfires are catching up in the North of the country. Wildlife is endangered.

Even Donald Trump may soon need new floors at his lavish Mar-a-Lago residence.



While Trump will have enough $$ to deal with repairs, many middle-class Americans won't find the extra few thousand dollars every year to fix their homes.

So, can Floridians really afford climate change?



What is your opinion on this issue?

