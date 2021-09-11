Experts Warn of The Deadliest Animals in North Florida

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAsz7_0b1ty82a00
Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

North Florida is home to unique animals that could hardly be found anywhere else in the United States.

If you’re looking for exotic creatures, you should be highly cautioned as some could cause actual harm.

We have tracked some of the most dangerous animals in North Florida. So let’s have a look.

The Brown Recluse

The Brown Recluse spider is one of the deadliest species of spiders out there.

Although Brown Recluse is not a native species of Florida, they could be found in abundance in the Alachua, Bay, Duval, Jefferson, and Leon counties of North Florida. It’s a small creature, but one bite from this venomous Arachnid could send you to a hospital. This spider has an unusual activity of playing dead until you come close. If you’re unlucky, they can suddenly wake up and bite you. In February 2014, a 62-years man died after being bitten by a Brown Recluse.

Moreover, there is no known treatment for the Brown Recluse’s venom, but it can be administered depending on the symptoms. Usually, a Brown Recluse has a black violin-shaped mark on her body, but the color is variable.

The Northern Black Widow

There are four categories of Black Widow spiders that are found in Florida:

  • The Southern Black Widow
  • The Northern Black Widow
  • The Red Widow
  • The Brown Widow

The Northern Black Widow can be found anywhere from North Florida to Canada.

The female of a Northern Black Widow is big, and her body can vary from 8 to 15 mm in size.

The male spiders of this group are generally small in size and less venomous as compared to their female counterparts. Black widow is venomous but only bites in self-defense or when accidentally comes in contact with humans. Most human contact with Black Widow happens in garages, basements, old cabinets, and cluttered areas. These spiders live in dark places.

Luckily, they don’t eject their venom with every bite. As a result, nobody has died of a Black Widow’s bite in over a decade in the Sunshine State.

Florida Black Bears

Black Bears are found in every region of Florida.

In North Florida, Black Bears are mainly found in Jacksonville and its neighboring regions. They are also the largest land animals living in North Florida.

The Black Bear population has been classified as an endangered species due to increasing hunting activities. These bears are 80% vegetarian and therefore are harmless until provoked. However, one man was mauled by a black bear outside the Eastpoint Motel around 32328. This attack happened on the first eve of the controversial bear hunt in the state when Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued more than 3,200 permits for hunting Black bears. The hunt was called off after hunters killed some 300 bears.

Due to its large body and deadly claws, the Black Bear encounters could be fatal. If you somehow came in contact with Florida’s Black Bear and survived, you probably wouldn’t get an Academy Award as Leonardo DiCaprio did for staring in The Revenant. If the attack proves not fatal, it could hospitalize you with severe injury and severed limbs.

If you see a Black Bear, call the FWC. The FWC urges Florida residents to report incidents and potentially threatening bear activity to the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

Pygmy Rattlesnake

Pygmy Rattlesnake is another dangerous animal that can be found in the Greater Jacksonville area. An adult Pygmy Rattlesnake can be anywhere between 12 to 21 inches long and carry extremely venomous. A bite from a pygmy rattlesnake is excruciatingly painful, but it’s usually not fatal.

However, the bite could be life-threatening to children and small animals.

Pygmy rattlesnake is not known to attack without any external stimulus. Be careful not to touch, step or poke these snakes.

Pygmy rattlesnakes have a black diagonal line just behind their eye. Their body color can vary from light to dark grey. Recently an 11 years old girl was bitten by a pygmy rattlesnake in Blue Spring State Park. Fortunately, the girl survived the attack because she was immediately taken to the nearest hospital.

Copperhead

Copperhead snakes are found only in the Panhandle region of North Florida.

These snakes are venomous but are not considered life-threatening. A bite from a copperhead will cause extreme pain. Copperhead gets its name from the shape of its copper-red head.

They are medium size snakes with an average size of 2 to 3 feet. Besides Panhandle, copperhead snakes can also be found in West Texas, Mexico, and New England. Copperheads are semi-social snakes that mostly hunt alone and hibernate in dens. They like humid weather. You could spot them on warm nights after rain. Copperheads mostly ambush their prey and are known to be aggressive, even towards humans. Like every other animal, Copperheads do not intentionally target humans until they are provoked. But if these snakes see you as a threat or pray, they can become relentless.

Last September, a Copperhead snake attacked a patient in a nursing home. The victim survived the near-fatal attack.

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers are magnificent but almost extinct wild animals.

It's estimated that less than 100 panthers roam around the Northern counties of Baker, Nassau Duval, Putnam, St. Johns, and Clay, according to FWC.

Panthers live in trees and prey on smaller animals and sometimes hunt by stealth. If you come across a Florida Panther, stay on high alert. Don’t engage, but avoid appearing smaller than you are. These animals can travel quickly and silently through trees or dense vegetation and sometimes confuse humans with their potential prey.

FWS offers detailed instructions on how to deal with a Florida Panther if you do engage one.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 263

Published by

Curious Fellow | Founder at Mad Company, and MadX.Digital | Writes about Current Events, Lifestyle, and Money |

Miami, FL
4936 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Peoria, AZ

Do You Want Ron DeSantis to Run for President in 2024?

While Florida Governor openly denies his presidential ticket, Fox News reports that Ron DeSantis is "leading the way" in Republican Primaries. If Trump doesn't run in the upcoming elections, Ron DeSantis could become the GOP savior. Florida Governor is one of the most popular Republican names next to Texas Governor Gregg Abbot. Just like Abbot, DeSantis is waging war on masks, abortion, and immigration.

Read full story
83 comments
Florida State

Experts Warn of The Deadliest Insects in South Florida

Insects are insects, right? They're tiny and unthreatening. So what's the big deal with this list of insects in Miami? Well, these insects happen to be very dangerous. If you live in Miami or planning on visiting Magic City anytime soon, maybe you'd like to know about all trouble that you may encounter in Florida's top destination. Of course, the subtropics like South Florida are swarmed with insects, so it's better to know what's around when walking down these magic streets.

Read full story
50 comments
Florida State

Stay Alert in These North Florida ZIP Codes

North Florida is plagued with unruly behavior. Violent events such as murder, rape, robbery, and assault are among the neverending realities of life in North Florida. Not every region in the northern part of Florida has high crime rates. Some places are safe and family-oriented. But the following are considered to be the most dangerous ZIP Codes in North Florida.

Read full story
70 comments
Miami, FL

Code Red: This Will Affect Every American

Extreme weather events could soon lose the "extreme" part but still come with the same devastating effects. "Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, to our economy. The threat is here. It's not going to get any better. The question is, can it get worse? We can stop it from getting worse.." Said Biden during Sep. 7th speech in New York. "We've got the listen to the scientists, and the economists and the national security experts. They all tell us this is code red. The nation and the world are in peril. That's not hyperbole. That is a fact."

Read full story
1 comments
Midland, TX

Experts Concerned: Midland is Facing a Devastating Crisis

The Permian Basin in West Texas is the largest fossil-fuel producing region in the United States. It's arguably one of the richest and most productive energy powerhouses on the planet. Pockets of trapped natural gas and other fossil fuels have been sedimenting here for millennia, waiting for extraction.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida's Future is in Crisis, and We Can't Stop It

People can't phantom the idea of the world turning on them. We don't have the concept of climate change in our minds. Climate is like a billion dollars. We know it exists, but we can't begin to comprehend just how much of anything that means. In plain terms, The difference between a million seconds and billion seconds is 32 years. Likewise, the difference between extreme weather today and a few decades down the road will also be incomprehensible.

Read full story
30 comments
California State

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020’s August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California’s history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).

Read full story
333 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Experts Warn: St. Petersburg is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Some 80,000 St. Petersburg residents could find themselves underwater in the next few decades, maybe sooner. The city is enjoying an economic boom, attracting tourists, ex-pats, and investors from all over the world. Sea-front properties are booming all over Sunshine City. Real estate is in high demand.

Read full story
158 comments
Miami, FL

FBI Warns: The Most Dangerous Zip Code in Miami

Miami is one of the most fascinating cities on the planet. Some call it the capital of affluent Latin America, others see it as the Spring Break destination of the century. Either way, Miami is the place to be.

Read full story
36 comments
Florida State

Why are Florida Criminals Known as Florida Man?

Florida Man is a mystical figure that makes you read the same headline twice. Sometimes you have to call your parents and discuss your life after reading some of Florida's top stories.

Read full story
10 comments
Texas State

Do You Want Matthew McConaughey to Run for Governor of Texas?

Photo by: All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. “Alright, Alright, Alright,” let’s do this. Matthew McConaughey may sound like a strange fit for a governor at first before you remember that Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger both ran for office and won with massive margins. Donald Trump is also technically a reality TV star, and the guy was a president too.

Read full story
685 comments
Florida State

Experts Warn: This Disease Kills More Floridians Than Covid-19

If you live past 40, you have a higher chance of dying from heart complications than in a car crash or COVID-19. COVID-19 has been destructive for everyone in Florida. The Sunshine state currently is the third in a total number of deaths due to COVID-19 complications, following Texas and California closely. Even though it has just over half the population of California, Florida has almost the same number of reported deaths. This has been nothing but a great tragedy.

Read full story
Fort Pierce, FL

Experts Warn: Fort Pierce Will Soon be Completely Underwater

Fort Pierce is one of the most beautiful places in Florida. The Indian River Lagoon, Indian Hill Golfing, and the all-year-round sunny weather are attracting tourists and new locals in search of adventure, leisure, and better life.

Read full story
45 comments
Texas State

Real Estate Experts: Best Places to Buy a House in Austin

Austin is heating up because everyone wants a piece of this new American dream. Young professionals are flocking Austin from left, right, and middle in search of a better life. Billionaires, millionaires, venture capitalists, and other investors are keeping tabs on Austin. Many are looking for a way in and the right moment to start the next chapter in their business journey.

Read full story
9 comments

Experts Warn: Fort Pickens Will Soon be Underwater

Located on the beautiful Santa Rosa Island in Escambia County, Fort Pickens guards one of the westernmost points in Florida. The fort is national pride and heritage. It’s one of the rare southern establishments that stood strong on the Union side during the American Civil War. The fort remained in military function until 1947 when it opened its doors for new opportunities. U.S. Airforce and military still have facilities alongside the island, but Fort Pickens is not one of them anymore.

Read full story
20 comments

Experts Warn: Last-Minute Tips for Surviving Tropical Hurricanes

How Badly Will Tropical Storm Elsa hit Central and North Florida?. Elsa brought heavy rain and wind to South Cuba on Sunday. Rescue services evacuated 180,000 people on the same day. However, floods remain the biggest concern. The Cuban government deployed an emergency strategy to protect lives, crops, and houses.

Read full story

American Heroes: Famous Hobo King That Wore Suits

By Leon Ray Livingston - Original publication: The Curse of the Tramp. If Hobos had a king, Leon Ray Livingston would take the throne. Well before Jack Kerouac set out on his Beat journey, Livingston hoped from freight to freight in search of adventure.

Read full story
Florida State

Police Warns: The Most Dangerous Zip Codes in South Florida

South Florida is notorious for many things. Sadly crime is one of them. Miami metropolitan area is the crossroads of different violent realities, such as rape, extortion, property crimes, and other transgressions.

Read full story
67 comments
Orlando, FL

Why are Celebrities Moving to Orlando, FL

Why do all these celebrities want to live in Orlando?. Orlando is the beating heart of Orange County and Central Florida. It's home to many major attractions, including Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, and Universal Orlando Resort. With an average temperature of 65 degrees Fahrenheit in winter and 82 degrees Fahrenheit in summer, it’s no wonder why so many celebrities are moving to Orlando.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy