Here's Why Life in Miami is Shocking for Outsiders

Toni Koraza

Photo by Polina Zimmerman from Pexels

Miami is unique in more ways than one. Nicknamed the Magic City, this place brings a strong cosmopolitan vibe with beautiful cultures. You can find something for everyone in Miami. From the most beautiful beaches to tastiest food and unrivaled nightlife, Magic City has it all. It’s also the favorite spring break destination for scores of US students.

However, Miami comes with a strong set of peculiarities. While you won’t see Aligator pets walking alongside their machete-wielding owners every day, South Floria is a cultural shock for many. Tourists and new residents find the following things to be wild and unexpected.

1. Invasive animals are out and about

Think lizards, pythons, iguanas, feral hogs, cane toads, giant snails — you name it, Miami has it. The backseat of your Toyota Corolla might be home to some of these creatures. Miami residents are chill about it, while newcomers browse flamethrowers online. We all have to protect ourselves.

2. Leaving for a night out at 2 a.m. is normal

Everybody does it. Why leave the house before peak fun starts at the dancefloor. Miamians have better places to be until then. While all life goes to sleep at 2 a.m. in Los Angles, Miami is just getting started.

3. Ocean Drive is a real place

Ocean Drive is not an electronic music band (although it’s a cool name for a music group). This place is real. Locals drink baby-sized margaritas — as in the size of an actual 4-year-old human being. They also walk around semi or sometimes completely naked. Visit this part of Miami beach at any time, and you’re in for a wild time. South of Fifth never disappoints.

4. Number Lamborghinis, BMW X5, and Audi Q5 on the streets

You might start feeling dirt poor on your second week in the city. People can’t figure out where do all these people get the money to drive these cars. The streets are swarmed with super-luxury vehicles. Think Lambos for days. Where do these people get the money? Well, think credit cards and one-night stands with luxury. Fake it till you make it, cowboy.

5. Number of social media models is ridiculous

At some point, the glam of Miami beach loses its charm and starts feeling like everyday life. Until you get there, you might feel like every other beachgoer is a celebrity of sorts. Skinny bodies and selfies for months.

6. Pools. Every building needs a pool.

What’s a house without a pool? Is that even a thing in Miami? If you don’t have a pool. Some pools are more fun than others. The alligator swamp in your neighbor's back garden is not a place to be if you’re a human being. But Biltmore, Fontainebleasu and Delano are top noch. Pretend you’re a tourist, and they’ll let you in. Sprinkle some French on the door and pretend you don’t speak English.

7. The city is slowly sinking underwater

Many don’t care. Water pumps are part of Miami’s landscape now. Residents might soon start buying them as home furniture. Are you renovating your home in 2025? Better get something to pump the water out. Your home might ship out by 2050.

8. Brazilian butt lifts that look nothing like Brazilian butts

Is it just me, or the amount of but jobs is scary? If each cheek is double the size of your head, you’ll never satisfy that woman. Supermarkets are now widening their checkout lines, so ladies don’t get stuck. Seriously, do we need that many butt jobs?

9. Garden fountains that are bigger than houses

Fountains used to be purely functional water supply systems. However, they soon rose to represent wealth and decadence. Water shortages? Nah, just build a squirting mess. We’ll be fine. Today, everyone can have a fountain in their front yard. Strangely, Miami has many small, medium, and big fountains. It’s a thing to have in the Magic City.

Published by

Curious Fellow | Founder at Mad Company, and MadX.Digital | Writes about Current Events, Lifestyle, and Money |

