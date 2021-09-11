Los Angeles, CA

Experts Warn: L.A. is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fGkN_0aSuIavn00
Photo by Ioana Cristiana on Unsplash

Los Angeles is a place where young souls forge their dreams.

Think of Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Venice Beach, Santa Monica, and many other places in the city that are world known and renowned. Think of the music and movies. Think about technology and the military.

I only knew Los Angels through the lens of movies and sunshine-bathed movies featuring surfing dudes with gold hair and chiseled bodies.

I was in for a surprise when I first moved to Sycamore street in Hollywood. The hiring agent was against sending me to Los Angeles. But I relentlessly insisted until I actually moved to the city.

The sense of brutal reality settled in as soon as I arrived at the doorstep of my Airbnb in Central Hollywood. The place was a fantastic idea, but nothing more. The house sits right below the famous Sunset Strip and close to another famous street, La Brea. Hollywood Blvd was just a block away, less than 5 minutes on foot. Perfect location? Well.

I thought I was moving into the epicenter of it all. The world’s cameras were all facing this little valley under-mount Hollywood and California’s sun.

So what was the big surprise?

Homeless. The pure human misery lived on the streets of every block in central Hollywood. Mentally ill people with nobody to take care of them walked the streets like zombies, alienated from society.

During my first week on Sycamore, one man crunched over and defecated in his hand. He then smeared the contents all over his face. I just woke up. And thinking about getting to work on time, not about dodging disturbing events before the first cup of coffee.

But it was too late. You can’t unsee these things. Then, another guy in was juggling invisible balls and screaming at the hot air in Burger King on La Brea. I just wanted to finish my meal in peace. What a day!? I quickly grew used to all of it. By the time I witnessed a homeless man trying to rob a bus close to Skid Row, I already developed a filter. But you couldn’t unsee these things.

LA’s homeless are not evil masterminds and drug addicts. The ones I’ve seen were disturbed and sick, in dire need of help.

Why is Los Angles swarmed with homeless men and women?

The problem roots back to the Great Depression, according to UCLA Luskin Center for History and Policy. World War II further exacerbated the problems of affordable housing, which continued to persist over the past decades.

  • Great Depression devastated the American economy and created the homeless crisis.
  • World War II was another catalyst for the lack of affordable housing.
  • California started shutting off state-run mental institutions, letting sick people fend for themselves on the streets.
  • The criminalization of homelessness created a class of people who would periodically sleep between prisons and streets.
  • Relatively stable weather and opportunity attracted the homeless to seek better street conditions in Los Angles, San Francisco, and other California cities.

The zero-tolerance policy on crime in areas of Skid Row and other homeless hubs has shuffled some of the poor and mentally ill people between the justice system and the streets. This policy added more fuel to the already burning issue, hurting taxpayers in the process.

Punishing mentally ill people for their woes seems like a disturbing policy to begin. The cost of human life and taxpayers' money is unbearable.

How can one of the richest cities on the planet face a homeless crisis?

Some people say that “America is a 3rd world country wearing a Gucci Belt.” T

The meme joke is funny because it rings true to everyone who has ever walked the streets of any American city.

Extreme poverty lives next door to the Billionaire's row. Median home prices in Los Angles county are $583,200, with a median income of $68,044, according to Census Bureau. The standard lives in the City should be among the best in its class until you take poverty into account.

Almost 18% of Angelinos are deprived of necessities. Some 66,000 people live without a permanent address. And almost 72% of them have no shelter or roof over their head, meaning that they sleep on the hot asphalt of a near-desert city.

The lack of money is the root of the problem. Most homeless couldn’t afford to pay rent or mortgage after losing their job and ended in the streets.

Only San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland fare worse in comparison. These cities have even more homeless people that can’t find any shelter in the city.

To make these matters even worse, California’s 11,000 veterans accounted for 31% of all homeless in the United States.

Homelessness was on a steady decline in Los Angeles, which changed last year. However, the numbers are ticking upward again as more people default on their loans and lose their jobs and benefits.

The Biden Administration is reinstating the Housing First project. This social strategy aims to eliminate veteran homelessness by expanding access to community-based housing services for those who don’t qualify for Veteran Care. The Housing First project is an evidence-based approach to tackling the homeless crisis, and it has been steadily improving lives across the board. Unfortunately, the Trump administration removed fair housing protection and constantly pressured budget cuts for social programs, further exacerbating the crisis. We can’t say for sure, but the Trump administration could be partially responsible for the 2019 and 2020 increase in homelessness across the United States, including Los Angeles.

Biden’s America Rescue Plan tackles the homeless crisis from multiple angles, and we’re yet to see its merit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvQ2O_0aSuIavn00
Search Results for "homeless shelters near me"Screenshot/Google Trends

Homeless shelters near me

Homeless with an internet connection can type “homeless shelters near me” to find a place where they can get a meal and a bed for the night.

Google records almost 11,000 monthly searches for the term “homeless shelters near me.” The results are volatile for the United States, but the data shows a fall in overall search numbers since Biden’s administration took the helm.

Search results for local homeless shelters in Los Angeles are also on a decline since their peak in 2019, according to Google Trends.

However, most homeless people don’t have access to the internet regularly. These numbers are not conclusive evidence. We need more time and data to assess the effects of large public policies, such as the America Rescue Plan and Housing First.

The city of glamour and broken dreams

Los Angles is a place both rich and poor call home.

I’ve had a good time in the city.

I’ve seen the filming of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. I’ve seen red carpets roll and celebrities pass by the daily. I’ve had Danny Davito yell at me for no apparent reason. And I’ve enjoyed nights at the Hollywood Bowl, Sunday afternoons at Venice Beach, and strolls down Santa Monica pier.

But I couldn’t look away from the human misery around me. One stroll across Hollywood Blv is all it takes to notice the magnitude of this problem.

Los Angeles has it all, and we mean everything between great and horrible. It’s not a city for the faint of hearts.

“Tip the world over on its side, and everything loose will land in Los Angeles,” When Frank Lloyd Wright said to describe the city."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 266

Published by

Curious Fellow | Founder at Mad Company, and MadX.Digital | Writes about Current Events, Lifestyle, and Money |

Miami, FL
4936 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Peoria, AZ

Do You Want Ron DeSantis to Run for President in 2024?

While Florida Governor openly denies his presidential ticket, Fox News reports that Ron DeSantis is "leading the way" in Republican Primaries. If Trump doesn't run in the upcoming elections, Ron DeSantis could become the GOP savior. Florida Governor is one of the most popular Republican names next to Texas Governor Gregg Abbot. Just like Abbot, DeSantis is waging war on masks, abortion, and immigration.

Read full story
83 comments
Florida State

Experts Warn of The Deadliest Insects in South Florida

Insects are insects, right? They're tiny and unthreatening. So what's the big deal with this list of insects in Miami? Well, these insects happen to be very dangerous. If you live in Miami or planning on visiting Magic City anytime soon, maybe you'd like to know about all trouble that you may encounter in Florida's top destination. Of course, the subtropics like South Florida are swarmed with insects, so it's better to know what's around when walking down these magic streets.

Read full story
50 comments
Florida State

Stay Alert in These North Florida ZIP Codes

North Florida is plagued with unruly behavior. Violent events such as murder, rape, robbery, and assault are among the neverending realities of life in North Florida. Not every region in the northern part of Florida has high crime rates. Some places are safe and family-oriented. But the following are considered to be the most dangerous ZIP Codes in North Florida.

Read full story
70 comments
Miami, FL

Code Red: This Will Affect Every American

Extreme weather events could soon lose the "extreme" part but still come with the same devastating effects. "Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, to our economy. The threat is here. It's not going to get any better. The question is, can it get worse? We can stop it from getting worse.." Said Biden during Sep. 7th speech in New York. "We've got the listen to the scientists, and the economists and the national security experts. They all tell us this is code red. The nation and the world are in peril. That's not hyperbole. That is a fact."

Read full story
1 comments
Midland, TX

Experts Concerned: Midland is Facing a Devastating Crisis

The Permian Basin in West Texas is the largest fossil-fuel producing region in the United States. It's arguably one of the richest and most productive energy powerhouses on the planet. Pockets of trapped natural gas and other fossil fuels have been sedimenting here for millennia, waiting for extraction.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida's Future is in Crisis, and We Can't Stop It

People can't phantom the idea of the world turning on them. We don't have the concept of climate change in our minds. Climate is like a billion dollars. We know it exists, but we can't begin to comprehend just how much of anything that means. In plain terms, The difference between a million seconds and billion seconds is 32 years. Likewise, the difference between extreme weather today and a few decades down the road will also be incomprehensible.

Read full story
30 comments
California State

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020’s August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California’s history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).

Read full story
333 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Experts Warn: St. Petersburg is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Some 80,000 St. Petersburg residents could find themselves underwater in the next few decades, maybe sooner. The city is enjoying an economic boom, attracting tourists, ex-pats, and investors from all over the world. Sea-front properties are booming all over Sunshine City. Real estate is in high demand.

Read full story
158 comments
Miami, FL

FBI Warns: The Most Dangerous Zip Code in Miami

Miami is one of the most fascinating cities on the planet. Some call it the capital of affluent Latin America, others see it as the Spring Break destination of the century. Either way, Miami is the place to be.

Read full story
36 comments
Florida State

Why are Florida Criminals Known as Florida Man?

Florida Man is a mystical figure that makes you read the same headline twice. Sometimes you have to call your parents and discuss your life after reading some of Florida's top stories.

Read full story
10 comments
Texas State

Do You Want Matthew McConaughey to Run for Governor of Texas?

Photo by: All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. “Alright, Alright, Alright,” let’s do this. Matthew McConaughey may sound like a strange fit for a governor at first before you remember that Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger both ran for office and won with massive margins. Donald Trump is also technically a reality TV star, and the guy was a president too.

Read full story
685 comments
Florida State

Experts Warn: This Disease Kills More Floridians Than Covid-19

If you live past 40, you have a higher chance of dying from heart complications than in a car crash or COVID-19. COVID-19 has been destructive for everyone in Florida. The Sunshine state currently is the third in a total number of deaths due to COVID-19 complications, following Texas and California closely. Even though it has just over half the population of California, Florida has almost the same number of reported deaths. This has been nothing but a great tragedy.

Read full story
Fort Pierce, FL

Experts Warn: Fort Pierce Will Soon be Completely Underwater

Fort Pierce is one of the most beautiful places in Florida. The Indian River Lagoon, Indian Hill Golfing, and the all-year-round sunny weather are attracting tourists and new locals in search of adventure, leisure, and better life.

Read full story
45 comments
Texas State

Real Estate Experts: Best Places to Buy a House in Austin

Austin is heating up because everyone wants a piece of this new American dream. Young professionals are flocking Austin from left, right, and middle in search of a better life. Billionaires, millionaires, venture capitalists, and other investors are keeping tabs on Austin. Many are looking for a way in and the right moment to start the next chapter in their business journey.

Read full story
9 comments

Experts Warn: Fort Pickens Will Soon be Underwater

Located on the beautiful Santa Rosa Island in Escambia County, Fort Pickens guards one of the westernmost points in Florida. The fort is national pride and heritage. It’s one of the rare southern establishments that stood strong on the Union side during the American Civil War. The fort remained in military function until 1947 when it opened its doors for new opportunities. U.S. Airforce and military still have facilities alongside the island, but Fort Pickens is not one of them anymore.

Read full story
20 comments

Experts Warn: Last-Minute Tips for Surviving Tropical Hurricanes

How Badly Will Tropical Storm Elsa hit Central and North Florida?. Elsa brought heavy rain and wind to South Cuba on Sunday. Rescue services evacuated 180,000 people on the same day. However, floods remain the biggest concern. The Cuban government deployed an emergency strategy to protect lives, crops, and houses.

Read full story

American Heroes: Famous Hobo King That Wore Suits

By Leon Ray Livingston - Original publication: The Curse of the Tramp. If Hobos had a king, Leon Ray Livingston would take the throne. Well before Jack Kerouac set out on his Beat journey, Livingston hoped from freight to freight in search of adventure.

Read full story
Florida State

Police Warns: The Most Dangerous Zip Codes in South Florida

South Florida is notorious for many things. Sadly crime is one of them. Miami metropolitan area is the crossroads of different violent realities, such as rape, extortion, property crimes, and other transgressions.

Read full story
67 comments
Orlando, FL

Why are Celebrities Moving to Orlando, FL

Why do all these celebrities want to live in Orlando?. Orlando is the beating heart of Orange County and Central Florida. It's home to many major attractions, including Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, and Universal Orlando Resort. With an average temperature of 65 degrees Fahrenheit in winter and 82 degrees Fahrenheit in summer, it’s no wonder why so many celebrities are moving to Orlando.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy