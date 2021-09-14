American Heroes: Famous Hobo King That Wore Suits

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHQAK_0ZowzGBT00
By Leon Ray Livingston - Original publication: The Curse of the Tramp

If Hobos had a king, Leon Ray Livingston would take the throne.

Well before Jack Kerouac set out on his Beat journey, Livingston hoped from freight to freight in search of adventure.

He was a famous traveling author known as “A-№1” or sometimes “The Rambler.” Livingston perfected Hobo Code, helping traveling workers communicate without ever meeting one another. Hobos would leave hieroglyphic signs to help other hobos stay out of danger and locate food.

Besides the code, Livingston captivated the world with 12 published novels about the ways of the road.

He also fostered his mystique, creating a unique personal brand that would outlive the person.

Who were Hobos exactly?

Hobos were migrant workers.

Unemployed men would jump on a moving train in the hope of finding work at the next station, town, or even a city. Migrant life would peak with the economic crisis. Some 4 million hobos roamed American roads in the 1930s, at the peak of the Great Depression.

Some hobos were just unlucky and couldn’t find a way to settle down. Others couldn’t hold a job even if their lives depended on it.

Locals frowned upon seeing homeless men in search of work. Railroad workers and police would often chase and beat hobos out of town. The reputation of alcoholism and an outlandish lifestyle didn’t help either.

Hobos were not welcomed to stay. Even those who built local bridges and roads were expected to vacate the town after their temporary employment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xLEo_0ZowzGBT00
Library of Congress

The Hobo King

Middle-class families knew hardly anything about hobos before Leon Ray Livingston published his first novel. The man had some 30 years of experience under the belt and a legacy. He was a keen marketeer, often seeking journalists and other media professionals to perpetuate his story.

Livingston escaped education at the age of 11. He was born in an affluent San Francisco family but couldn’t find a knack for school. His mischief led to a teacher’s note for his father to sign. But Livingston tossed the letter, not showing it to anyone.

Seeing the teacher approach the house the next day, the boy stole a .22-caliber rifle and hit the road. He didn’t stop moving ever since, jumping from freight to freight and living from occasional gigs and random acts of kindness.

“I began out of necessity, continued because I loved the life, and now because I know nothing else.” — Livingston.

Unlike most hobos, who sported a reputation of vile drinkers and deadbeats, Livingston didn’t drink nor smoke. He famously wore suits. While not having a knack for early education, the Hobo King was never pressed for money. He was also exceptionally clean and would often impress locals with his talent for showmanship.

People knew him as A-No.-1, a moniker he earned early on in his adventures.

Older hobos would often nickname their companions. Livingston got his famous moniker from a guy called Frenchy.

“You have been a good lad while you have been with me, in fact been always ‘A-№1’ in everything you had to do, and, Kid, take my advice, if you have to be anything in life, even if a tramp, try to be ‘A-№1’ all the time and in everything you undertake.”

Livingston always traveled with two $50 bills and the famous scrapbook. The book included President William Howard Taft’s personal note and Theodore Roosevelt’s autograph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRMRC_0ZowzGBT00
Library of Congress

Besides American presidents, A-№1 had other prominent fans.

Jack London loved his work. Fascinated with the hobo lifestyle, he located Livingston in the early 20th century to join him for an adventure. Jack London was the father of science-fiction and the first internationally renowned American author.

The book, From Coast to Coast with Jack London chronicles the duo’s wanderlust adventure through the partially domesticated Wild West.

Before Jack’s passing, Livingston married Mary Trohoske and briefly settled down in Erie, Pennsylvania. The accounts differ from this point from now on.

We know A-№1 would seek periods of stability, usually staying at Mrs. Cunningham’s Boarding House in Cambridge Springs. He would enjoy a warm bed, a desk to write his novels and a place to meet old friends, including Hobo Mike and Denver Johnny.

He became an educator later in life, warning young men about the dangers of tramp life. He perfected Hobo Code, a hieroglyphic language that helped hobos communicate with other migrant workers. Signs would be random enough so busy people wouldn’t pay attention and sensical enough to divert hobos from potential danger and point towards a warm meal.

Livingston was a profesh who became road royalty. Profesh was a professional wanderer, sometimes a criminal, but primarily a skilled migrant worker. He was clean, mannered, and spoke softly.

The Hobo King died in 1944 at age 71. Livingston lived an impressively long and fulfilling life. The life expectancy in the early 20th century in America was barely 50 years, while only lucky hobos would reach their late 30s. The early seventies were a grand success for most people back then.

Livingston never lost his wanderlust spirit, according to rumors. Some accounts place him in a deadly Houston trainwreck of 1944, while most claim he died of heart failure with his wife by his side. The latter is probably true. Nevertheless, A-№1 carried a dose mystery to his grave.

His first book, Life and Adventures of A-No.-1: America’s Most Most Celebrated Tramp depicted the life of American ramblers at the turn of the century, and it’s part of the public domain today. You can read it here for free.

