How Long Before Key West is Completely Underwater

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QpKdc_0ZSELiLZ00
The U.S. National Archives

Almost 6 million Floridians may soon need to relocate to avoid extreme living conditions and submerged property.

Scientists believe that the coast of South Florida could be flooded entirely by 2100, with some parts wholly submerged in the next 30 years.

The Florida Keys are the ground zero of this fight against rising sea levels

The Florida Keys are getting warmer and warmer every year. The temperatures are just a little hotter, but that spells a disaster on many levels.

The sea levels rise as glaciers melt under new temperatures, which could cause entire parts of Florida to go underwater in a few decades — maybe as soon as in 30 years.

The only way to stop climate change from destroying our homes is by supporting green legislation, changing our lifestyles, and investing in sustainable ways of living.

Florida Keys overview

The Florida Keys are a cluster of islands connected by bridges in Monroe County of South Florida. The Keys extend from the mainland to the open water and are made up of over 800 individual keys connected with 42 bridges. Key

Suppose you’re looking for a perfect summer holiday all year round. The Keys are singlehandedly one of the most beautiful places in America and offer a great selection of fun summer activities, including diving, fishing, and paddleboarding.

Sadly, we may not enjoy this piece of heaven for long. The problem? Hurricane, tropical storms, and rising sea levels. Soon, the whole archipelago could sink underwater together with businesses, homes, and other property.

South Florida is ground zero for climate change, with the Florida Keys being first in line for going underwater

The Florida Keys are sinking. Of course, we’re not going to plunge underwater like someone took the floor underneath our feet. Still, the change is happening more rapidly than many are lead to believe by their representatives and property developers.

The Union of Concerned Scientists estimate that Key West could be under in just 30 years. If your stop and think about it, we may lose parts of America in our lifetime. The occupations won’t be China, Russia, or any other global force but nature itself.

The land is slowly but surely disappearing beneath the waves of rising seas and water levels. The underwater city of Atlantis is great as a story but not as a reality. I’d love to enjoy Key Largo, Key West, Big Pine Key, and Little Torch Key with my children and grandchildren one day. Maybe even show them Florida’s coral reef if there is anything left of it by the time they’re born.

Key West and other Keys experience prolonged floodings, sometimes lasting for ten weeks straight. Lower Duval Street around Greene and Front Streets are among the first touristic hotspots to experience frequent and harsh weather conditions. Upper Duval is also at high risk, while Beachside is completely mapped out as an area that could soon be underwater.

Locals and tourists are both forced to drive in salt water, which is damaging to cars and property. In addition, many rich locals use paddleboards as transportation during high tides, which is as absurd as it sounds. This shouldn’t be normal.

The other side ensures us that we don’t have anything to worry about. Many Youtube influencers and government representatives disapprove of the overwhelming scientific consensus on climate change. The common argument is that climate is changing and that we’re not really a factor in that. Some may even point to slow acceleration in global temperatures, telling you how it is what it is and that you can’t do much about it.

However, the scientific consensus in standard science stands at around 97%, which doesn’t wear off under desperate Republican scrutiny. Even the biggest critics and vigorous fact-checkers find the consensus to sit anywhere between 90%–100%. The only people who disagree with it are the corporations that make money from disrupting the climate at scale.

What can we do to save Key West?

  • Get involved with local organizations fighting climate change and preserving life in South Florida, like Citizens’ Climate Lobby or Florida Keys Audubon Society.
  • Vote for green legislation that may help curb the rising sea levels.
  • Drive less, and don’t splurge on energy consumption.
  • Eat less meat. The meat industry contributes to almost 15% of all greenhouse emissions — more than driving cars and flying planes.

I realize that climate change is not a fun topic, but not having parts of Florida in 30 years due to unhinged pollution is much more catastrophic.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 234

Published by

Curious Fellow | Founder at Mad Company, and MadX.Digital | Writes about Current Events, Lifestyle, and Money |

Miami, FL
4936 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Peoria, AZ

Do You Want Ron DeSantis to Run for President in 2024?

While Florida Governor openly denies his presidential ticket, Fox News reports that Ron DeSantis is "leading the way" in Republican Primaries. If Trump doesn't run in the upcoming elections, Ron DeSantis could become the GOP savior. Florida Governor is one of the most popular Republican names next to Texas Governor Gregg Abbot. Just like Abbot, DeSantis is waging war on masks, abortion, and immigration.

Read full story
83 comments
Florida State

Experts Warn of The Deadliest Insects in South Florida

Insects are insects, right? They're tiny and unthreatening. So what's the big deal with this list of insects in Miami? Well, these insects happen to be very dangerous. If you live in Miami or planning on visiting Magic City anytime soon, maybe you'd like to know about all trouble that you may encounter in Florida's top destination. Of course, the subtropics like South Florida are swarmed with insects, so it's better to know what's around when walking down these magic streets.

Read full story
50 comments
Florida State

Stay Alert in These North Florida ZIP Codes

North Florida is plagued with unruly behavior. Violent events such as murder, rape, robbery, and assault are among the neverending realities of life in North Florida. Not every region in the northern part of Florida has high crime rates. Some places are safe and family-oriented. But the following are considered to be the most dangerous ZIP Codes in North Florida.

Read full story
70 comments
Miami, FL

Code Red: This Will Affect Every American

Extreme weather events could soon lose the "extreme" part but still come with the same devastating effects. "Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, to our economy. The threat is here. It's not going to get any better. The question is, can it get worse? We can stop it from getting worse.." Said Biden during Sep. 7th speech in New York. "We've got the listen to the scientists, and the economists and the national security experts. They all tell us this is code red. The nation and the world are in peril. That's not hyperbole. That is a fact."

Read full story
1 comments
Midland, TX

Experts Concerned: Midland is Facing a Devastating Crisis

The Permian Basin in West Texas is the largest fossil-fuel producing region in the United States. It's arguably one of the richest and most productive energy powerhouses on the planet. Pockets of trapped natural gas and other fossil fuels have been sedimenting here for millennia, waiting for extraction.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida's Future is in Crisis, and We Can't Stop It

People can't phantom the idea of the world turning on them. We don't have the concept of climate change in our minds. Climate is like a billion dollars. We know it exists, but we can't begin to comprehend just how much of anything that means. In plain terms, The difference between a million seconds and billion seconds is 32 years. Likewise, the difference between extreme weather today and a few decades down the road will also be incomprehensible.

Read full story
30 comments
California State

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020’s August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California’s history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).

Read full story
333 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Experts Warn: St. Petersburg is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Some 80,000 St. Petersburg residents could find themselves underwater in the next few decades, maybe sooner. The city is enjoying an economic boom, attracting tourists, ex-pats, and investors from all over the world. Sea-front properties are booming all over Sunshine City. Real estate is in high demand.

Read full story
158 comments
Miami, FL

FBI Warns: The Most Dangerous Zip Code in Miami

Miami is one of the most fascinating cities on the planet. Some call it the capital of affluent Latin America, others see it as the Spring Break destination of the century. Either way, Miami is the place to be.

Read full story
36 comments
Florida State

Why are Florida Criminals Known as Florida Man?

Florida Man is a mystical figure that makes you read the same headline twice. Sometimes you have to call your parents and discuss your life after reading some of Florida's top stories.

Read full story
10 comments
Texas State

Do You Want Matthew McConaughey to Run for Governor of Texas?

Photo by: All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. “Alright, Alright, Alright,” let’s do this. Matthew McConaughey may sound like a strange fit for a governor at first before you remember that Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger both ran for office and won with massive margins. Donald Trump is also technically a reality TV star, and the guy was a president too.

Read full story
685 comments
Florida State

Experts Warn: This Disease Kills More Floridians Than Covid-19

If you live past 40, you have a higher chance of dying from heart complications than in a car crash or COVID-19. COVID-19 has been destructive for everyone in Florida. The Sunshine state currently is the third in a total number of deaths due to COVID-19 complications, following Texas and California closely. Even though it has just over half the population of California, Florida has almost the same number of reported deaths. This has been nothing but a great tragedy.

Read full story
Fort Pierce, FL

Experts Warn: Fort Pierce Will Soon be Completely Underwater

Fort Pierce is one of the most beautiful places in Florida. The Indian River Lagoon, Indian Hill Golfing, and the all-year-round sunny weather are attracting tourists and new locals in search of adventure, leisure, and better life.

Read full story
45 comments
Texas State

Real Estate Experts: Best Places to Buy a House in Austin

Austin is heating up because everyone wants a piece of this new American dream. Young professionals are flocking Austin from left, right, and middle in search of a better life. Billionaires, millionaires, venture capitalists, and other investors are keeping tabs on Austin. Many are looking for a way in and the right moment to start the next chapter in their business journey.

Read full story
9 comments

Experts Warn: Fort Pickens Will Soon be Underwater

Located on the beautiful Santa Rosa Island in Escambia County, Fort Pickens guards one of the westernmost points in Florida. The fort is national pride and heritage. It’s one of the rare southern establishments that stood strong on the Union side during the American Civil War. The fort remained in military function until 1947 when it opened its doors for new opportunities. U.S. Airforce and military still have facilities alongside the island, but Fort Pickens is not one of them anymore.

Read full story
20 comments

Experts Warn: Last-Minute Tips for Surviving Tropical Hurricanes

How Badly Will Tropical Storm Elsa hit Central and North Florida?. Elsa brought heavy rain and wind to South Cuba on Sunday. Rescue services evacuated 180,000 people on the same day. However, floods remain the biggest concern. The Cuban government deployed an emergency strategy to protect lives, crops, and houses.

Read full story

American Heroes: Famous Hobo King That Wore Suits

By Leon Ray Livingston - Original publication: The Curse of the Tramp. If Hobos had a king, Leon Ray Livingston would take the throne. Well before Jack Kerouac set out on his Beat journey, Livingston hoped from freight to freight in search of adventure.

Read full story
Florida State

Police Warns: The Most Dangerous Zip Codes in South Florida

South Florida is notorious for many things. Sadly crime is one of them. Miami metropolitan area is the crossroads of different violent realities, such as rape, extortion, property crimes, and other transgressions.

Read full story
67 comments
Orlando, FL

Why are Celebrities Moving to Orlando, FL

Why do all these celebrities want to live in Orlando?. Orlando is the beating heart of Orange County and Central Florida. It's home to many major attractions, including Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, and Universal Orlando Resort. With an average temperature of 65 degrees Fahrenheit in winter and 82 degrees Fahrenheit in summer, it’s no wonder why so many celebrities are moving to Orlando.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy