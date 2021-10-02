Do You Want Matthew McConaughey to Run for Governor of Texas?

Photo by: All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

“Alright, Alright, Alright,” let’s do this.

Matthew McConaughey may sound like a strange fit for a governor at first before you remember that Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger both ran for office and won with massive margins. Donald Trump is also technically a reality TV star, and the guy was a president too.

Whether McConaughey wants to associate himself with these men or not, he’s just as fit for office. Not just that, Matthew McConaughey may be the best option in Texas. The man is a true inspiration in more ways than one and boosts quite a few iconic quotes. In addition, he’s always there to encourage young people to take the initiative and be accountable for their actions.

Given that Texas has suffered some of the most catastrophic handlings in modern history, maybe it’s time to change the current leadership. Here’s why Matthew McConaughey is more fit for office than the current governor and senators.

The election will take place on November 8, 2022, where people will choose the next Governor of Texas. The office is held for 4 years, with no limits for re-election.

1. Matthew McConaughey leads in latest polls

I know, polls can be misleading and are not exist in science. However, taking a massive lead in front of the incumbent governor is no small feat, especially for a political outsider.

Matthew McConaughey leads with 45% support among the registered voters against the incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, with only 33% of voiced support. The current 12% difference is a fantastic head start for Matthew McConaughey.

Could Abbot’s support drop to sub-zero levels, as the Lone Star State did in February?

2. McConaughey stayed in Texas during the February Blizzard and organized support for those in need

McConaughey shared and organized support for people in need during the February fiasco. “I am sending prayers of resilience and the humanity of the helping hand out to all Texans that are struggling with the freeze….I have reached out to help @mealsonwheels, @AAULTX, @BGCAustin,” the possible runner shared in a Tweet.

Unlike some individuals who took the opportunity to enjoy a few pool-side margaritas in Cancun while his constituents froze to death. (I know, I know, he’s a Senator, but still. That was no bueno.)

Matthew McConaughey has shown more than once that he’s ready to support his fellow Texans in harsh times, even if it doesn’t boost his bottom line. This all reveals a rather human side to McConaughey.

3. He’s a True Texan

Matthew McConaughey reached the stars in Hollywood, but he never forgot where he came from. The man is a true Texan at heart, boasting the best qualities of being from the Lone Star State. He’s open, warm, and human. He was born in Uvalde, TX, but soon moved to Longview, TX, where he finished high school. McConaghy then went to Austin to study at the University of Texas, where he completed his bachelor's degree and decided to settle with his wife and kids. He always stayed true to the Lone Star state.

“Life is not a popularity contest. Take the hill, but first answer the question: What is my hill?” — Matthew McConaughey

4. He would make an excellent governor because of his charisma and charm

As if support for his ticket was not enough, Matthew McConaughey was always the prime example of charm and charisma. He won his way to the top on stage, screen, and in everyday life. People naturally follow great leaders like McConaughey.

5. McConaughey is not afraid of hard work and challenges

Sometimes, quotes offer a glimpse of a man’s character, although we don’t need many in this case. Matthew McConaughey has proven himself to be a challenge taker time over time.

“If I’m doing something, I do like to take it to the limit. I’ve got a high ceiling. A wide threshold for seeing what those boundaries are for myself. I’m very resilient inside. I find things that I like and do, and boy, I do like to stick to them.” — Matthew McConaughey

Texas needs someone who won’t freeze or run at first sight of trouble.

Matthew McConaughey will be able to make tough decisions that will benefit Texans

6. Matthew McConaughey has rescued dozens of animals over the years

Here’s a serious question that sounds silly at first. How many animals do you think the top Republican party leaders have rescued in their free time?

We don’t have all the data, but the lack of any evidence points at the number zero. Of course, Republican leadership is not bad. These are not bad people. They have just been in power for too long and don’t see what’s happening on their streets anymore.

In the meantime, McConaughey has taken the initiative and rescued 50 dogs, 18 cats, and two hamsters in one day following Hurricane Katrina. He has carried out similar accomplishments over the years and doesn’t really brag about it that often. But we see you, Matthew!

7. Matthew McConaughey is not here to play the game of “Blame the Democrats.”

Power outage? “It’s those filthy Democrats.”

Money issues? It’s Democrats, again.

Rent is going up? Dems are moving to Texas.

Immigration problems? Democrats, who else.

Covid-19? It’s Biden, Bill Gates, and China trying to put chips in your arms.

Republican leaders avoid accountability like it’s the plague. I’ve never heard a single Texan official taking responsibility for its constituents. Of course, there are good women and men in leadership, but McConaughey seems like a guy that will pull up his sleeves and get to work when the poop hits the fan, not to Cancun.