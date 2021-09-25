Source: SenseiAlan on Flickr

The roaring 20s were famous for the booming economy, Prohibition, middle-class cars, commercial planes, 5-day work weeks, and wild marketing.

During the 1920s, Schlitz Beer took off as the 5th best-selling beer in United States. After initial success, the company hired a legendary copywriter, Claudie Hopkins. His role was to boost the company's brand and sell more beer.

Hopkins did a tour of the brewing facilities. The brewers proudly presented a cooling system that eliminates impurities. He took note of how malted grains turned to beer.

Every pump and pipe was cleaned twice for purity, and each bottle was sterilized four times before being filled with the Schlitz beer. The 4,000ft wells that supply clean water captivated Hopkins.

When Hopkins asked why were the beer lovers unaware of this rigorous attention to purity and quality, he got an answer similar to this one:

“Everybody does it. It’s the industry standard.”

Hopkins concluded that even if everyone gives rigorous attention to purity, nobody ever told the story. The promotion took the country by storm, and Shiltz beer became the best selling beer in the United States.

Schiltz rose to fame in the 1920s, when alcohol was still illegal. The federal government gave a green light on beer that has leProhibition% alcohol.

Despite unfavorable market conditions and prohibitionition, Schiltz Beer became one of the most famous brand in America.

“When you’re out of Schlitz, you’re out of beer.”

The Prohibition ended, and the alcohol poured back to legal markets. Demand for Schiltz beer skyrocketed, and mass production becomame the next challenge.

The Schiltz Beer was a synonym for success until Robert Uihlein, Jr. — the company’s chairman at the time — trieed to meet excessive demand by cutting production costs. He was a businessmen tapering with love. The company reformulated the beer, losing the original recipe in the process.

The changes involved more corn syrup with silica gel instead of malted barley. It now used high-temperature fermentation instead of the traditional brewing method, and less expensive extracts rather than conventional ingredients.

The customers absolutely hated the new formula, and the company tried to save the beer with excessive marketing. But, the new taste was flat and cheap.

Schultz Beer never recovered from tampering with the original recipe.

Schiltz is no longer a premium quality beer, and it became a bargain product before it was completely pulled from the market.

The company closed shop in 1999 — after 151 years of making beer.

A common saying goes with the Schiltz story: the best marketing in the world can’t fix a bad product.