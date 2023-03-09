Elite Status For Both Parties Grows Opinions To Say Which Is Better...Army Or Navy

For centuries, the debate has raged on about which branch of the armed services is more elite—the Army or the Navy? The answer isn’t easy since both branches are filled with soldiers who have made tremendous sacrifices for their country. Both parties have paid their dues and fought hard for our country. Serving in the United States military is both an honor and a great responsibility. This article will compare the two branches, focusing on their respective histories, strengths, and missions in order to determine which one is indeed more elite.

A Brief History of the Army and Navy

The history of the United States Army and Navy are intertwined. Goes all the way back in time In 1775. When America declared independence from Great Britain, it was only natural that both a land-based army and a navy would form to protect American interests at home and abroad. The Continental Army was formed shortly after independence was declared; this army would eventually become what we now know as the modern-day U.S. Army. The Continental Navy was also formed shortly after independence but had a much shorter lifespan due to an inability to sustain itself financially. The modern-day U.S. Navy traces its roots back to 1794 when Congress authorized six frigates for naval defense purposes.

american flag Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sources from websites cited within the story.**

Strengths of Each Branch

The strengths of each branch can be broken down into five categories—personnel strength, military technology, combat experience, training difficulties, and air superiority capabilities. As far as personnel strength goes, both branches are similar in size with around 1 million active duty personnel each; however, the Army does have slightly more reserves than the Navy (1 million compared to 850 thousand). When it comes to military technology, both branches offer state-of-the-art weapons systems such as ships, planes, tanks, artillery pieces, etc., making them very evenly matched in this area as well. Combat experience is where there may be some slight differences; while both branches have seen plenty of combat over the years (especially since 2001), the Army has seen more action in recent times due to its focus on ground operations for combat missions, while the Navy has been focused on defending sea lanes and providing air support from offshore positions.

As far as training levels go, both branches are highly trained professionals who put their lives at risk every day in service of their country; however, due to its larger size and greater diversity of roles/missions performed by soldiers/sailors/marines/airmen/etc., some may argue that overall training levels are higher within the U.S. Army than within the U.S. Navy (due primarily to increased specialization). Finally, when it comes to air superiority capabilities it’s hard not to give a slight edge here to the U.S Air Force; however both branches still maintain an impressive amount of air power so this could be considered a draw between them as well (depending on whom you ask).

So which branch should we declare as being more elite? Joining the military can be one of the biggest decisions of your life, and no quiz will give you the full insight you need to make an informed decision. Ultimately it’s impossible to definitively answer this question since any comparison between these two highly trained forces will always come down to individual preference or opinion rather than fact or logic alone! That being said though there is no denying that both branches have sacrificed greatly for our nation’s freedoms over time so let's all remember that without either one our country would not be nearly as safe or secure today!

Find this interesting, please feel free to comment and follow me on NewsBreak for more!