Feeling Pressure To Have A Child Is Overwhelming.

Tom Wick

The decision to have kids—or not—is a major life choice. And, as with any big decision, there is bound to be some guilt or anxiety attached. “Should I feel bad for not having kids?” is a common question among adults who are on the fence about whether or not they should become parents. Even though you may not be able to completely change your situation, how you respond to your circumstances is what's really important. Whether you choose to have children or not, it's important to remember that you shouldn't feel guilty either way. Here's why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dh3p1_0lA4exu200
ladyPhoto byBen WhiteonUnsplash

**This article is based on information sources from websites cited within the story.**

It’s your choice at the end of the day, the choice of whether or not to have children is yours and yours alone. No one else can tell you what’s right for you and your life—only you can do that not even your boyfriend/husband. There may be societal pressures or expectations weighing heavy on your shoulders, but ultimately, it’s your decision to make and if someone else doesn't agree with it, that's their problem. Don't let anyone else make you feel guilty simply because your life choices don't conform with theirs. It's an hard choice to have weighing in your head. No one needs unnecessary stress.

Most of the time the issue is based from a couple wanting to have kids. It may seem small talk but it can carry out a big problem. Depending on the time spent together, the bond and age. all can be reasons to start panicking and feeling this way. Wanting to please and make your spouse happy is something many believe is mandatory, especially involving kids. I believe in this situation there should be mutual agreement to help make that decision.

If you already have nieces and nephews in your life (or maybe even great-nieces and -nephews), chances are you've been playing an active role in their lives from day one! Think about all of the amazing things that come along with being an aunt or uncle: trips to the park, movie nights at home, birthday parties... Being an aunt/uncle comes with many opportunities for fun and connection without any of the responsibilities of parenthood. I also had in-laws that wanted grandchildren very badly.

Maybe right now having kids isn't something that interests you—but what if five years down the line, something changes? It's okay to change your mind! The important thing is that whatever decision you make today comes from a place of love and understanding rather than guilt or pressure from outside sources. If that means waiting until later in life before starting a family so be it; if it means never having kids at all, then so be it too!

Whether or not having children is right for you isn't something anybody else can decide—it's up to you! At the end of the day, no one should ever make you feel guilty for making this important personal decision either way; after all, only YOU know what will bring joy and fulfillment into YOUR life! So don't worry about what other people think; just listen to yourself and follow your heart wherever it leads. You'll never go wrong doing that!

How do you feel about this?

If you find this interesting please follow me on NewsBreak for more hot topics!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# kids# parents# relationships# parenthood# dating

Comments / 0

Published by

Tom Wick has studied and written articles for over 15 years. Always had a desire to give the readers the exact news they'd like to read. Giving you raw uncut updates on the hottest topics around the world such as sports, sex, food, fashion, and much more!!!

Louisville, KY
124 followers

More from Tom Wick

British Mom Passes Away In Trinidad The Morning Of Her Wedding

Everyone loves a good love story, and sadly, this one ends in tragedy. A British mother died suddenly on the morning of her dream wedding in Trinidad. The entire community is mourning the loss of this beloved mother, who had been planning and preparing for her big day for months. Let’s take a closer look at what happened and how the family is dealing with this heartbreaking loss.

Read full story
15 comments

Bride-to-Be Wants Sister That Raised Her To Walk Her Down the Aisle But Fiance and His Family Says 'No'

This woman is passionate about her half-sister who raised to her walk her down the aisle but her fiance and his family is out right rejecting it because it is not the traditional wedding that they envisioned. She tells her story on Reddit.

Read full story

Elite Status For Both Parties Grows Opinions To Say Which Is Better...Army Or Navy

For centuries, the debate has raged on about which branch of the armed services is more elite—the Army or the Navy? The answer isn’t easy since both branches are filled with soldiers who have made tremendous sacrifices for their country. Both parties have paid their dues and fought hard for our country. Serving in the United States military is both an honor and a great responsibility. This article will compare the two branches, focusing on their respective histories, strengths, and missions in order to determine which one is indeed more elite.

Read full story
2 comments

Is My Marriage Turning Into A Lie?

I recently decided my marriage feels like a lie. A number of years ago our youngest child entered in kindergarten. The child is now in grade 5. My wife and I have several kids and the whole time, my wife has made it clear when the youngest is in kindergarten she will go back to work. Well, I’ve decided that’s a total lie. My wife waited until the youngest was in third grade to start working part time. She quit within six months later because it wasn’t fulfilling and didn’t pay enough. During this time, my wife has made it clear I don’t do enough. Both around the house and for her. So no matter what I do it is not the correct something. From being intimate to house chores to financial issues. When she was working I would come home and clean just for her to say how I did it wrong and now she has to redo everything. She could not tell me what I did wrong but only that it was wrong.

Read full story
11 comments

Comedian Chris Rock Draws Opinions With New Stand-Up

It's no secret that comedian Chris Rock has had some disagreements with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith in the past. Almost a year after the infamous Oscars slap, comedian Chris Rock finally addressed what happened in his live Netflix special, “Selective Outrage.” But recently, he's been taking it to a whole new level. In an interview on his latest Netflix stand-up, Rock made some pretty serious accusations against the couple—accusations that have left many of their fans scratching their heads.

Read full story

I Saw A Ghost In My New House!

Have you ever experienced something strange and unexplained? I recently moved into a new house, and I have been having some eerie experiences lately. From strange noises to paranormal activities, I'm starting to think that there might be a ghost in my house! Let me tell you what has been going on.

Read full story

Whoa..Boxing Match Breaks Out In Creed 3 Screening!

Ever think you would go out to the movies and witness an actual brawl inside the theater? Well last month, moviegoers were in for a treat when the latest chapter of the Creed franchise dropped. Not only did Creed 3 bring us stellar acting and fight choreography, but it also gave viewers an unexpected surprise—a full-on boxing match right in their theater!

Read full story

My Car Was Stolen Three Times Leaving Me To Change It Up!

Every year, tens of thousands of cars are stolen across the United States. My car was stolen three times so I had to make some changes to keep my car safe. About one million cars were stolen in 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), an industry membership organization. That exceeds pre-pandemic numbers by about 100,000 vehicles.Whether it’s a joyride or a professional job, car theft can be devastating for car owners.Leaving many stranded and clueless. In this blog post, we’ll cover the basics steps I did to stop my car from theft.

Read full story
11 comments
Louisville, KY

The Coach vs. the Players: Who's to Blame for Louisville's season?

When it comes to sports or say UofL basketball, it's hard to know who to blame when a team isn't performing up to par. Is it the coach, or the players? While many fans lay all the blame on one side or the other, the real answer is rarely that simple. Let’s take a look at some of the factors over this season that can contribute to a team's success or failure and see if we can come up with an answer.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy