Feeling Pressure To Have A Child Is Overwhelming.

The decision to have kids—or not—is a major life choice. And, as with any big decision, there is bound to be some guilt or anxiety attached. “Should I feel bad for not having kids?” is a common question among adults who are on the fence about whether or not they should become parents. Even though you may not be able to completely change your situation, how you respond to your circumstances is what's really important. Whether you choose to have children or not, it's important to remember that you shouldn't feel guilty either way. Here's why.

It’s your choice at the end of the day, the choice of whether or not to have children is yours and yours alone. No one else can tell you what’s right for you and your life—only you can do that not even your boyfriend/husband. There may be societal pressures or expectations weighing heavy on your shoulders, but ultimately, it’s your decision to make and if someone else doesn't agree with it, that's their problem. Don't let anyone else make you feel guilty simply because your life choices don't conform with theirs. It's an hard choice to have weighing in your head. No one needs unnecessary stress.

Most of the time the issue is based from a couple wanting to have kids. It may seem small talk but it can carry out a big problem. Depending on the time spent together, the bond and age. all can be reasons to start panicking and feeling this way. Wanting to please and make your spouse happy is something many believe is mandatory, especially involving kids. I believe in this situation there should be mutual agreement to help make that decision.

If you already have nieces and nephews in your life (or maybe even great-nieces and -nephews), chances are you've been playing an active role in their lives from day one! Think about all of the amazing things that come along with being an aunt or uncle: trips to the park, movie nights at home, birthday parties... Being an aunt/uncle comes with many opportunities for fun and connection without any of the responsibilities of parenthood. I also had in-laws that wanted grandchildren very badly.

Maybe right now having kids isn't something that interests you—but what if five years down the line, something changes? It's okay to change your mind! The important thing is that whatever decision you make today comes from a place of love and understanding rather than guilt or pressure from outside sources. If that means waiting until later in life before starting a family so be it; if it means never having kids at all, then so be it too!

Whether or not having children is right for you isn't something anybody else can decide—it's up to you! At the end of the day, no one should ever make you feel guilty for making this important personal decision either way; after all, only YOU know what will bring joy and fulfillment into YOUR life! So don't worry about what other people think; just listen to yourself and follow your heart wherever it leads. You'll never go wrong doing that!

