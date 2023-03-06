Whoa..Boxing Match Breaks Out In Creed 3 Screening!

Ever think you would go out to the movies and witness an actual brawl inside the theater? Well last month, moviegoers were in for a treat when the latest chapter of the Creed franchise dropped. Not only did Creed 3 bring us stellar acting and fight choreography, but it also gave viewers an unexpected surprise—a full-on boxing match right in their theater!

Micheal B Jordan and Jonathon Majors weren't the only fighters being watched at a Creed 3 French showing. A viral video capturing part of the confrontation appears to show a brawl breaking out in the theater audience, reportedly over a moviegoer using their phone during the film, according to the user who posted the footage online. In the short clip, two people are seen going at it in the middle aisle while the movie credits roll. If that wasn't enough fighting or you happen to miss it, there is more brawling.

How did this happen? Well, the folks behind Creed 3 partnered up with Regal Cinemas and Top Rank Promotions to make it possible. On opening night, Regal theaters across the United States hosted a live broadcast of two real-life boxers duking it out in the ring. The match was dubbed “Creed 3 Presents: The Rumble at the Reel” and kicked off at 8 p.m., just as fans were settling into their seats for a screening of the new Sylvester Stallone movie.

The two boxers featured in this cinematic event were lightweights Kimmy St Pierre and Miguel Angel Perez-Lopez. They put on quite a show, delivering plenty of intensity throughout their 10-round bout while giving moviegoers a unique experience that they won’t soon forget. Even after all of that action had concluded, audiences still got to watch Sylvester Stallone’s final installment of his iconic franchise—talk about an epic night at the movies!



Fans who missed out on this unique event need not worry though; there are still plenty of opportunities to catch some boxing action at Regal Cinemas. Later this month they are broadcasting a rematch between Keith Thurman and Josesito Lopez, which promises to be an exciting battle between two highly skilled fighters. There is also talk of more fights being held at Regal theaters in 2023, so keep your eyes peeled if you’re looking for another dose of live boxing action!

All in all, Creed 3 Presents: The Rumble at the Reel proved to be an unforgettable night for moviegoers across the US. Not only did we get to see Sylvester Stallone’s latest film but we also witnessed real-life boxers throwing down in our very own theater! As far as the fan brawl in the movies, lets respect one another and always put positive vibes first. No reason for anyone to get hurt and not be able to enjoy themselves. Leave it to the actors and professionals. This extraordinarily unique event was made possible thanks to a partnership between Regal Cinemas and Top Rank Promotions, and if you missed out don’t worry—there will likely be plenty more chances to catch some live boxing action at your local theater soon enough!

