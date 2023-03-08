My Car Was Stolen Three Times Leaving Me To Change It Up!

Tom Wick

Every year, tens of thousands of cars are stolen across the United States. My car was stolen three times so I had to make some changes to keep my car safe. About one million cars were stolen in 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), an industry membership organization. That exceeds pre-pandemic numbers by about 100,000 vehicles.Whether it’s a joyride or a professional job, car theft can be devastating for car owners.Leaving many stranded and clueless. In this blog post, we’ll cover the basics steps I did to stop my car from theft.

The first step I took in protecting your car is to always lock your doors and windows. This may seem like common sense, but an alarming number of cars are stolen with the keys still inside. A lot coming from warming cars up in the morning or running back inside to grab items. When leaving your car unattended, make sure you remove any valuables and hide them out of sight. Wallets, change, clothes, guns and even shoes can attract carjackers. The less attractive your vehicle is to potential thieves, the better. Sad to say but its the absolute truth.

Another important step is to install an anti-theft device on your vehicle if possible. This helps a lot, maybe the one on your car now isn't the best for you. Many modern cars come with built-in anti-theft systems that can help deter thieves from attempting to steal your car. If you don’t have one installed in your vehicle already, consider investing in an aftermarket system such as a steering wheel lock or an alarm system. These devices can help deter potential thieves and alert you when someone attempts to break into your vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4q00_0l7oTIoz00
car, personPhoto byBastian PudillonUnsplash

**This article is based on information sources from websites cited within the story.**

When at home try using the ring camera to catch anyone trespassing or stealing your car. I ordered one the other day from Amazon. Reasonable price and easy to put together. It's hardly noticeable and catches thieves in the act. The car may become stolen but having a camera will allow you to catch any evidence they've done.Another step to help may be downloading a car security app on your electronic device, that way you can keep a location on your vehicle at all times.

Finally, it’s important to consider parking in a secure location whenever possible. I have a bad habit of parking where it is most convenient and that doesn't work all the the time. Parking in well-lit areas or near businesses and residences can help reduce the risk of theft and give you peace of mind while away from home. People may observe your routine and look for an opportunity to steal your car. Additionally, if you park in a public area such as a mall or grocery store parking lot, make sure there are plenty of surveillance cameras around so that any suspicious activity can be quickly identified by law enforcement officers.

Keeping your car safe from theft doesn't have to be difficult - just remember to always lock up when leaving it unattended, install an anti-theft device if possible, and park in secure locations whenever possible! Staying vigilant and taking these simple steps will help protect your vehicle from potential thieves and give you peace of mind when out enjoying the open road! Those are the steps I looked into and followed that has kept me and my car happy!

Published by

Tom Wick has studied and written articles for over 15 years. Always had a desire to give the readers the exact news they'd like to read. Giving you raw uncut updates on the hottest topics around the world such as sports, sex, food, fashion, and much more!!!

Louisville, KY
152 followers

