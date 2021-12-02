First Cases of The Omicron Variant Confirmed in America

Tom Stevenson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V29aj_0dCfPflv00
Photo by Pille R. Priske/Unsplash

A few days ago I wrote about how Dr Fauci reckoned it was only a matter of time before the Omicron variant was identified in America and it didn't take long for that to be the case.

The first case was confirmed in California earlier yesterday and today more cases have been identified in Colorado and Minnesota.

What this means is uncertain as there's a lot of unknowns regarding the Omicron variant. But there are a lot of concerns over this new variant due to the numerous mutations associated with Omicron.

Omicron has a large number of mutations on the spike protein, which is the crown-like stricture that binds on to cells allowing the virus to infect someone.

It's believed some of these mutations may increase the transmissibility of the virus and could potentially lead to more severe disease. Although it's important to state these are preliminary evaluations and more evidence is being gathered to determine the true extent of Omicron's ability to spread and infect people.

The arrival of Omicron on America's shores has led President Biden to tighten up the rules regarding Covid over the winter months. Here's what he had to say:

"We're going to fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion."

The measures include a renewed push for more jabs, which means encouraging the unvaccinated to come forward and increasing the rollout of booster jabs to add further protection for the already vaccinated.

Family vaccination centers will also be set up across the country to encourage children and teenagers to come forward and get vaccinated. Free at-home tests will also be provided to people who have health insurance coverage.

Also included in the new measures are stricter controls for international travel. All passengers entering America must now provide evidence of a negative test at least 24 hours before departure regardless of whether they've been vaccinated or not.

What does this mean for people in Florida?

As yet, not much. If you're vaccinated, it's a good idea to come forward and get a booster. While if you still haven't been vaccinated, now is the time to get vaccinated in case the worst fears about Omicron are realised.

It's important to state there are still a lot of unknowns about Omicron at the moment. But it's best to take precautions in case it does turn out to be as bad as feared.

New restrictions may or may not be introduced and this will likely depend on what happens with the spread of the new variant over the coming days and weeks.

What are your thoughts on the arrival of Omcicron in America? Do you agree or disagree with the steps President Biden has taken to mitigate the spread of the virus?

Leave me a comment below and let me know your thoughts.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
FloridaCovidOmicronHealthVirus

Comments / 1

Published by

Bringing you news from the state of Florida

Florida State
5048 followers

More from Tom Stevenson

Florida State

The Omicron Variant Could Be In Florida Already

Nearly two years into the pandemic and, although things have improved, the threat from the virus still remains. This became ever clearer with the news of a new variant of concern, Omicron, originating in South Africa. While there is still a lot to be learnt about the variant, what we do know is that it's outcompeting the Delta variant in areas of South Africa and has significant mutations which could lead to immune escape.

Read full story
702 comments

Elon Musk Attacks Bernie Sanders Over Billionaire Tax

Heisenberg Media, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Elon Musk is no stranger to controversy, especially on Twitter, and he has stirred the pot once more with his reply to one of Bernie Sanders' recent tweets.

Read full story
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Wants To Pay Anti-Vax Policemen $5,000 To Relocate To Florida

Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons. If you're aware of the vaccine situation in America, several states have implemented mandates requiring government employees to be vaccinated or they will lose their jobs.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Gas Prices Are About To Get A Lot More Expensive in Florida

If you've noticed a change in the price at the pump recently then you're not the only one. Gas prices have been going up and up in recent months and that's a trend that's set to continue.

Read full story
378 comments
Florida State

Florida Set To Experience More Food Shortages For Months To Come

The aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to b felt across Florida with gas prices rising, the death toll still ticking upwards and now food shortages at supermarkets. The past year and a half has been difficult with Covid upending the lives of almost everybody. With the vaccination program making headway, life is starting to return to normal but the effect of the virus on global supply chains is now being felt.

Read full story
29 comments

New Variants of Covid Could Have A Much Higher Death Rate

Florida is suffering from Covid at the moment. The Delta variant is sweeping across the state and case numbers have risen in the past month. With August being the deadliest month of the pandemic so far in the state.

Read full story
930 comments

Could Democrats Topple Governor DeSantis In 2022 Midterms?

Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0. After the election of President Biden last year in the acrimonious presidential elections, it's easy to forget there are midterms right around the corner. Next year marks a bonanza of elections for the house and senate which impacts Florida.

Read full story
5 comments

Comedian Patton Oswalt Cancels Shows After Venues Won't Comply With His Concerns Over Covid

Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The comedian and actor Patton Oswalt revealed on Instagram that he was reluctantly cancelling his shows in Salt Lake and Tampa Bay here in Florida.

Read full story
610 comments
Florida State

Florida Sees First Cases of Lambda Variant Which Could Evade Vaccines

With over 40,000 deaths, Florida has had one of the worst outcomes of any state during the pandemic. Recently, that has seen hospitalizations reach record heights as the Delta variant has swept through the state.

Read full story
1207 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Defies Judges and Files Emergency Motion To Reinstate Mask Ban In Schools

Governor Ron DeSantis was dealt a blow to his authority last week when a Leon County circuit judge allowed school districts to continue student mask requirements. DeSantis' mask ban was the latest in a series of politically charged interventions by the Florida Governor.

Read full story

Unvaccinated People Should Avoid Travel According To CDC Guidance

With Covid cases on the rise in Florida and across the country, now isn't exactly the best time to go travelling and the CDC agrees. According to guidance from the CDC, unless you're fully vaccinated you should stay at home instead of travelling around the country.

Read full story
259 comments

What You Believe Is Not Always Right

On 21 December 1954, a group of people gathered in a small house in Chicago. This group was not gathering to celebrate Christmas, despite the fact they were singing Christmas carols. They had gathered for a different purpose.

Read full story
25 comments

America Is Not An Exceptional Country

Yesterday, I was reading an article when a sentence stopped me in my tracks. It wasn’t something profound or groundbreaking, it was something I found confusing that I had to re-read it to make sure I wasn’t seeing things.

Read full story
438 comments
Florida State

Half of Florida's Schools Face Mask Mandates In Defiance of Governor DeSantis

In the midst of the worst Covid outbreak of the pandemic, half of Florida's schools will require students to wear a mask when schools return. This means 2.8 million students will be required to wear masks in schools when they return. This is in defiance of Governor Ron DeSantis, who has tried to ban the mandates issued by schools.

Read full story
Florida State

Could the Surge in Covid Cases Spell The End for DeSantis As It Did Trump?

Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0. The Covid situation in Florida right now is going from bad to worse. Cases are higher than at any point in the pandemic and hospitalizations are breaking records too.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami Beach, FL

Governor DeSantis Condemned as Covid Cases Continue To Rise

Hudson Institute, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In an extraordinary broadside against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Dan Gelber, the mayor of Miami Beach, referred to the Governor as the “Pied Piper of Covid-19, leading everybody off a cliff.”

Read full story
32 comments
Florida State

The Contagious Monkeypox Virus Is Spreading in Florida

Florida is under the grip of a surge in Covid cases in recent weeks. I've been reporting on this increase as Florida sees more Covid cases than any other point in the pandemic.

Read full story
1448 comments
Florida State

Florida Breaks Record for Covid Hospitalizations

The National GuardSgt. Leia Tascarini/107th Mobile Public Affairs Deta, Public domain, via Wikimedia. For the past few weeks, I've been reporting how the Covid situation has been getting steadily worse in Florida. Well, now the situation has continued to worsen as Florida has become the national epicentre for Covid cases.

Read full story
Florida State

DeSantis Defied By Florida Schools As Masks To Be Worn In Fall

Throughout the pandemic, there's been a lot of uncertainty. Will we get a vaccine? Is this current wave over? And, what the hell is Trump up to? Thankfully, the last one is no longer a concern.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy