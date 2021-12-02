First Cases of The Omicron Variant Confirmed in America

Photo by Pille R. Priske/Unsplash

A few days ago I wrote about how Dr Fauci reckoned it was only a matter of time before the Omicron variant was identified in America and it didn't take long for that to be the case.

The first case was confirmed in California earlier yesterday and today more cases have been identified in Colorado and Minnesota.

What this means is uncertain as there's a lot of unknowns regarding the Omicron variant. But there are a lot of concerns over this new variant due to the numerous mutations associated with Omicron.

Omicron has a large number of mutations on the spike protein, which is the crown-like stricture that binds on to cells allowing the virus to infect someone.

It's believed some of these mutations may increase the transmissibility of the virus and could potentially lead to more severe disease. Although it's important to state these are preliminary evaluations and more evidence is being gathered to determine the true extent of Omicron's ability to spread and infect people.

The arrival of Omicron on America's shores has led President Biden to tighten up the rules regarding Covid over the winter months. Here's what he had to say:

"We're going to fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion."

The measures include a renewed push for more jabs, which means encouraging the unvaccinated to come forward and increasing the rollout of booster jabs to add further protection for the already vaccinated.

Family vaccination centers will also be set up across the country to encourage children and teenagers to come forward and get vaccinated. Free at-home tests will also be provided to people who have health insurance coverage.

Also included in the new measures are stricter controls for international travel. All passengers entering America must now provide evidence of a negative test at least 24 hours before departure regardless of whether they've been vaccinated or not.

What does this mean for people in Florida?

As yet, not much. If you're vaccinated, it's a good idea to come forward and get a booster. While if you still haven't been vaccinated, now is the time to get vaccinated in case the worst fears about Omicron are realised.

It's important to state there are still a lot of unknowns about Omicron at the moment. But it's best to take precautions in case it does turn out to be as bad as feared.

New restrictions may or may not be introduced and this will likely depend on what happens with the spread of the new variant over the coming days and weeks.

What are your thoughts on the arrival of Omcicron in America? Do you agree or disagree with the steps President Biden has taken to mitigate the spread of the virus?

Leave me a comment below and let me know your thoughts.