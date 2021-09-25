Could Democrats Topple Governor DeSantis In 2022 Midterms?

Tom Stevenson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4Vxj_0btv7cI600
Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0

After the election of President Biden last year in the acrimonious presidential elections, it's easy to forget there are midterms right around the corner. Next year marks a bonanza of elections for the house and senate which impacts Florida.

There's also the small matter of the gubernatorial elections which will see Governor DeSantis try to win re-election. This could be part of his bid to get into the White House in 2024 if all goes well.

With former President Trump winning Florida last year, the state looks more solidly red than it has in a while. But will the same scenario play out for DeSantis?

The Covid situation in Florida could spell trouble for DeSantis. As of writing, Florida has recorded 3,463,780 cases and 48,772 deaths from Covid-19 which places the state in the top five in the country for both metrics. Granted, Florida does have a higher population than states such as Idaho or Wyoming, but the numbers are still bad.

DeSantis's efforts, or lack of, to contain Covid have sparked glee and disapproval depending on your political affiliation. With the recent surge in cases due to the Delta variant, he's had a rough time trying to shore up his support.

DeSantis' problem is, although he's unlikely to lose core supporters of his and the Trump base, his actions over the past year and a half may have alienated the floating voters and independents upon who he could need to eke out a majority.

Recent polls have shown a dip in his support which should concern the Governor. A Morning Consult poll had the Governor's approval rating at 54%, but it has since dropped to 48% in the latest poll as reported by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

His approval rating also fell by three percentage points among Democrats, among Republicans it fell by four percent and a staggering ten percent among independents. This is an encouraging trend for Democrats and one which DeSantis' team must be looking at with worry.

DeSantis' continuing battle with school districts is also unpopular with voters and this could play into a perfect storm that emboldens the Democrats and leads to them winning at his expense. With that said, there is still a year to go until the elections and anything can happen in that time.

The Democrats still have to decide who to run against DeSantis and that race is hotting up as Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried took shots at fellow Democrat Charlie Crist the other day over his mixed record on abortion. An issue that could be a huge deciding factor in 2022 after a recent Texas law limited its availability in the state.

That race could prove acrimonious which might play into DeSantis's hands. However, with Covid still an issue, it seems the biggest obstacle standing in DeSanti's path might be himself.

Leave me a comment below if you think the Democrats have a shot or not at toppling Governor DeSantis.

