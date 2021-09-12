Unvaccinated People Should Avoid Travel According To CDC Guidance

Photo by Heather Morse

With Covid cases on the rise in Florida and across the country, now isn't exactly the best time to go travelling and the CDC agrees. According to guidance from the CDC, unless you're fully vaccinated you should stay at home instead of travelling around the country.

Concerns are starting to increase among health officials due to the recent surge in Covid cases, which have been primarily among the unvaccinated. The more people who are vaccinated, the harder it is for the virus to spread and the less likely you are to get a serious illness.

Yet, if people who aren't vaccinated travel across the state or the country, this raises the possibility of more infections as they come into contact with more people. This is what has prompted the recent CDC guidance.

Data presented by the CDC showed that those who are unvaccinated are 16 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated. With a surge in hospitalizations, which is mainly fuelled by those who aren't vaccinated, it's easy to understand why the CDC is pushing this stance.

Still, this will come as a shock and annoy certain parts of the Florida population. The advice is inconvenient although it's not enforceable. Unless you plan to travel abroad, where many countries require proof of vaccination, you shouldn't face too many restrictions in the United States.

Dr. Rochelle Warensky, the CDC Director had this to say on travel conditions for Americans:

"People who are fully vaccinated and who are wearing masks can travel, although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling."

The CDC guidance on travel is to take a test seven days before traveling. If it comes back positive, then you should isolate and seek medical advice if your condition worsens. Getting two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine is the best way to ensure you can travel freely and face minimal restrictions while ensuring you don't risk your health either.

Testing should also be carried 3 to 5 days after your trip and if you test positive you should isolate for ten days. For those who haven't had the vaccine and still traveled, the advice is to isolate for 10 days once you return from your trip.

The CDC's recommendations aren't going to change as long as Covid cases remain high. If you're looking to travel this year, the best idea is to go and get vaccinated so you're fully protected. This will help you protect others too.

Leave me a comment and let me know whether you plan to travel regardless or you don't agree with the CDC's advice.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.