Half of Florida's Schools Face Mask Mandates In Defiance of Governor DeSantis

Tom Stevenson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhUfv_0bcnONp600
Ebyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

In the midst of the worst Covid outbreak of the pandemic, half of Florida's schools will require students to wear a mask when schools return.

This means 2.8 million students will be required to wear masks in schools when they return. This is in defiance of Governor Ron DeSantis, who has tried to ban the mandates issued by schools.

DeSantis has not been shy of causing controversy during the pandemic and has taken a combative stance against restrictions even as cases have soared in recent weeks. Rather than accept certain measures may be needed, DeSantis has doubled down and stood firm.

With some schools already returning in Orange county, 1,968 positive cases were reported among students after they returned to class. Of that number, 1,491 were quarantining. This high number of positive cases would seem to dispel the idea children have little to fear from Covid.

In light of these numbers, neither the school boards nor Desantis is backing down. The school boards are determined to defy DeSantis, while DeSantis is eager to stop the schools from enforcing a mask mandate.

In a press conference on Wednesday, DeSantis suggested there would be consequences for school boards who defied him:

“Those schools districts are violating state law and they are overriding what the parents’ judgment is on this.”

He also stated cloth masks don't stop the spread of aerosols even though this is in direct contradiction to the CDC guidance.

As with most restrictions and medical advice during the pandemic, the debate over wearing masks in schools has become politicised leading to bitter disputes in some cases.

The father of a child who entered a school in Fort Lauderdale without a mask was arrested on Wednesday morning. He was videoing students at the school gates, which made students uncomfortable and resulted in a scuffle as some students tried to grab his cellphone. The father was charged with one count of aggravated child assault.

This comes as school boards in Miami-Dade county looking into the possibility of suing DeSantis and the state over his actions in regards to masks. They hit back at the governor in a virtual news conference on Wednesday:

“We will not be pressured by the governor or the state board of education when the safety and health of our students is involved. We have a constitutional duty to protect our students,”

With the Delta variant continuing to spread across the state, this battle between DeSantis and the school boards looks set to carry on for some time.

What are your thoughts? Do you believe Governor DeSantis is right to push back on the wearing of masks? Or are the schools right in prioritising the health of their students?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Bringing you news from the state of Florida

Florida State
3263 followers

More from Tom Stevenson

CDC Tells Americans To Stay Home If You Haven't Been Vaccinated

Looking to travel to Miami, Orlando or somewhere else in Florida? Well, according to guidance from the CDC, unless you're fully vaccinated you should stay at home. Concerns are starting to increase among health officials due to the recent surge in Covid cases, which have been primarily among the unvaccinated. Simply put, the more people who are vaccinated, the harder it is for the virus to spread and the less likely you are to get a serious illness.

Read full story
78 comments

Scientists Warn Floridians: A Future Variant Could Kill 34% Of People

Florida is suffering from Covid at the moment. The Delta variant is sweeping across the state and case numbers have risen in the past month. With August being the deadliest month of the pandemic so far in the state.

Read full story
849 comments
Florida State

The Vaccine Resistant Lambda Variant Is Spreading In Florida

With over 40,000 deaths, Florida has had one of the worst outcomes of any state during the pandemic. Recently, that has seen hospitalizations reach record heights as the Delta variant has swept through the state.

Read full story
640 comments

America Is Not An Exceptional Country

Yesterday, I was reading an article when a sentence stopped me in my tracks. It wasn’t something profound or groundbreaking, it was something I found confusing that I had to re-read it to make sure I wasn’t seeing things.

Read full story
435 comments

What You Believe Is Not Always Right

On 21 December 1954, a group of people gathered in a small house in Chicago. This group was not gathering to celebrate Christmas, despite the fact they were singing Christmas carols. They had gathered for a different purpose.

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

Could the Surge in Covid Cases Spell The End for DeSantis As It Did Trump?

Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0. The Covid situation in Florida right now is going from bad to worse. Cases are higher than at any point in the pandemic and hospitalizations are breaking records too.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami Beach, FL

Governor DeSantis Condemned as Covid Cases Continue To Rise

Hudson Institute, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In an extraordinary broadside against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Dan Gelber, the mayor of Miami Beach, referred to the Governor as the “Pied Piper of Covid-19, leading everybody off a cliff.”

Read full story
32 comments
Florida State

CDC Warns of A Highly Contagious Virus In Florida, And It's Not Covid

Florida is under the grip of a surge in Covid cases in recent weeks. I've been reporting on this increase as Florida sees more Covid cases than any other point in the pandemic.

Read full story
797 comments
Florida State

Florida Breaks Record for Covid Hospitalizations

The National GuardSgt. Leia Tascarini/107th Mobile Public Affairs Deta, Public domain, via Wikimedia. For the past few weeks, I've been reporting how the Covid situation has been getting steadily worse in Florida. Well, now the situation has continued to worsen as Florida has become the national epicentre for Covid cases.

Read full story
Florida State

DeSantis Defied By Florida Schools As Masks To Be Worn In Fall

Throughout the pandemic, there's been a lot of uncertainty. Will we get a vaccine? Is this current wave over? And, what the hell is Trump up to? Thankfully, the last one is no longer a concern.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Florida Hospitals See Rise In Numbers of Coronavirus Patients

If you thought the worst of the Coronavirus pandemic might be over, you might need to think again. Covid is on the rise again in Florida and this time it's stretching some of the state's hospitals beyond what it experienced at any other point in the pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Starting To Feel The Heat in Florida

Sgt. Leia Tascarini, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Despite his lofty status among Republicans, Governor Ron DeSantis is facing pressure on multiple fronts. With Coronavirus infections surging and a bad bout of red tide affecting marine life, the Governor is under pressure to deliver. Yet, during the past week or so, DeSantis has been outside of the state.

Read full story
90 comments
Florida State

20% of All Covid Cases in America Are in Florida

I wrote a few days ago about how Covid is surging again in Florida and now it seems things have ramped up. Covid is making a comeback in the Orange State, so much so that Florida accounts for 20% of all cases in the United States.

Read full story
228 comments
Florida State

Florida Governor DeSantis Selling Merchandise Mocking Dr. Fauci

Sgt. Leia Tascarini, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Governor Ron DeSantis is no stranger to controversy, but his latest stunt is raising a few eyebrows. Throughout the pandemic, DeSantis has been insistent on avoiding restrictions as much as possible. Florida was one of the first states to open early following the initial lockdowns.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Could Florida Go Into Lockdown With Rising Covid Cases?

It may seem unthinkable that Florida could go into lockdown in the near future. The vaccination program is working and lockdowns would appear to be a thing of the past. Governor Ron DeSantis was clear when he suspended all local restrictions back in May:

Read full story
415 comments
Florida State

Residents of Florida County Told To Wear Masks Again

Just when you thought the pandemic might be coming to a close, the Delta variant has made its way to the States and started to cause trouble. While things aren't as bad as they were at the start of the year, the vaccination rollout has helped, there's the potential for things to get worse before they get better.

Read full story
689 comments
Florida State

More Regulation Might Be Needed To Prevent Another Condo Collapse in Florida

The collapse of a condo in Surfside, Miami was a tragedy. So far 86 people have died as a result of the collapse with many more injured or missing. The question on everyone's lips in Miami and Florida now is, is this is a one-off or could it happen to me too?

Read full story
Florida State

Covid Is Starting To Surge In Florida

While the vaccination effort has been a success, for the most part, cases are beginning to surge again in Florida. This week the Florida Department of Health on Friday announced 23,747 new resident cases of COVID-19 and 172 deaths since July 2. That's higher than the 15,684 cases reported the previous week.

Read full story
214 comments

Will Marco Rubio Run For President in 2024?

The Florida Senator was one of the main challengers for the Republican nomination in 2016 before Donald Trump won the contest. It was a brutal and chastening race at times, but with the Democrats back in the White House, will Rubio run for the Republican nomination again?

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy