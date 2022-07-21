Arizona group, ONE Community, protects LGBTQ rights with new initiative

LGBTQ supporters show their pride. Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

By Tom Reardon / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Pinal County, AZ) Arizona nonprofit, ONE Community, is spearheading a drive to protect LGBTQ rights by creating a locally-based drive to support the Equality and Fairness for All Americans framework.

The Equality and Fairness for All Americans framework is a proposed bipartisan solution to bring federal protections to LGBTQ Americans in employment, housing, public accommodations and more. The US House of Representatives recently voted on a related bill, the Respect for Marriage Act that would codify same-sex marriage if passed in the US senate.

Angela Hughey, President of ONE Community is concerned about the rights of Arizonans based on recent US Supreme Court decision.

“Last month's overturning of Roe v. Wade took away a constitutionally protected right, putting all women and birthing people in our state and nation at grave risk of harm. It also created a potential path to rollback existing LGBTQ rights such as marriage and consenting acts between adults. In Arizona and across the nation, we don’t haven’t laws on the books to protect same sex marriage or employment protections for LGBTQ people. We saw an onslaught of anti-LGBTQ legislation this last year, and this ruling will only embolden those who do not believe in equality for all,” Hughey states.

According to the Equality and Fairness for All Americans website (found here), in February, Representive Amish Shah, MD (LD24) and Speaker Rusty Bowers Speaker Rusty Bowers (LD25) filed HB2802, the Equality and Fairness for all Arizonans Act.

HB2802 will extend Arizona’s current non-discrimination protections to gay and transgender Arizonans in employment, housing and public accommodations while protecting religious rights for people and institutions of faith. This bill also provides workplace protections for religious minorities and includes a ban on conversation therapy for minors through licensing requirements for medical professionals.

Currently, the bill was first read on June 23, 2022, and is held up in the rules committee at the moment.

This type of legislation would change the nature of Arizona’s current legal landscape related to LGBTQ rights.

“Arizona is one of 29 states without non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people. While our state’s non-discrimination law protects Arizonans based on a wide array of characteristics like religion, race, gender, nationality and more, there are no protections for LGBTQ people in employment, housing and public accommodations. This means it’s not illegal to discriminate against someone based on who they are or who they love,” Hughey says.

Recently, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas voiced his desire to take a look at cases that looked at landmark cases that protect same sex marriage, same sex acts, and contraception. These cases include rulings like Obergefell V Hodges in 2015 which extended legal marriage recognition to same-sex couples throughout the United States.

ONE Community is purposefully acting to help educate the entire community about the possibility of rights being impacted by future Supreme Court decisions.

“ONE Community has already started educating community members about the potential consequences of the Roe. V. Wade decision for LGBTQ people and why its so important to codify rulings such as Obergefell, Bostock and Lawrence as well as pass federal non-discrimination protections. We are co-founders of a national bipartisan coalition that seeks to break the partisan gridlock that has stalled the Equality Act. Our framework would also codify Obergefell and Bostock, securing protections for LGBTQ Americans nationwide,” says Hughey.

Concerned citizens have power, though, according to Hughey and can help protect the rights of everyone by taking several important actions.

“Register to vote and vote. If you are an independent, know how to request your ballot in the primary. You can also join our national coalition, Equality and Fairness for All Americans to help codify LGBTQ civil rights protections as well as existing protections like marriage and employment,” Hughey says.