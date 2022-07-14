Mercy Care to provide funding for eviction protection program in Arizona

With evictions on the rise in Arizona, Mercy Care AZ is doing something to help Bill Oxford | iStock | Getty Images

By Tom Reardon / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Pinal County, AZ) To help alleviate rising eviction numbers in Arizona, Mercy Care AZ is investing $308,000 to assist members with a serious mental illness (SMI) facing eviction as well as other housing concerns.

According to recent eviction numbers in Maricopa County, for example, evictions have recently risen to pre-pandemic levels again in Arizona.

Blythe FitzHarris is chief clinical officer at Mercy Care AZ, and she is very excited about this program which is part of their Mercy C.A.R.E.S. (Community Action Resource Education and Services) program.

“Mercy C.A.R.E.S. is a community reinvestment program. We’re a not-for-profit managed Medicaid managed health care plan and understand the importance of delivering health care to individuals so we are funding the eviction prevention specifically through this program,” FitzHarris says.

Through Mercy C.A.R.E.S, the organization invests in a variety of different community programs that are not serviced by Medicaid. The program also includes access to funds for move-in assistance, utilities, and short-term hotel assistance.

“Through this grant, we will serve approximately 400 adults (in Arizona). The number of individuals served will be based on how much funding they will need. There are several categories in the eviction process this covers such as rental assistance such as move-in deposits, help with rental payment to avoid eviction, and utility payment,” FitzHarris states.

There is a lifetime allowance of $1,500 per member, so these funds are not intended to be a permanent solution, according to FitzHarris but a way to help alleviate stress on those members who are impacted by SMI.

Members attempting to access the available funds can do so through their healthcare provider who will work with Mercy C.A.R.E.S. to direct funds on behalf of the client to the applicable Regional Behavioral Health Authority (RBHA).

FitzHarris also pointed the importance of directing those members in need of these funds to additional support services to help sustain their housing and utility needs on a longer-term basis.

“One of the tings that is important for us is that when an individual is asking for eviction prevention, we want to connect them to a service provider to offer ongoing support. Medicaid covers what we call permanent supportive housing service support, so they can help people with budgeting and assistance to connect to employment to help resolve some of those challenges that are creating those barriers,” FitzHarris says.

If Mercy Care AZ members have used this funding in previous years, they are once again eligible under the new grant and can apply through their healthcare provider.