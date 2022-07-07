Controversial school ESA voucher law AZHB2853 awaits Governor Ducey’s signature

The parents of these students will be able to use ESA vouchers in the 2022/23 school year if Governor Ducey signs HB2853 into law. https://twitter.com/MattSalmonAZ/status/1537118514602909697

By Tom Reardon / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Pinal County, AZ) The Arizona state senate voted 16 – 10 to pass HB2853 extending school vouchers of up to $6,500 per year to all students in Arizona on Friday, June 24.

Governor Doug Ducey is expected to sign the bill into law which would open the door for taxpayer money to be used for students to attend private schools, including religious institutions.

District 8 senator, Thomas “T.J.” Shope, voted yes on the bill.

Save Our Schools, which is an Arizona-based group focused on a fully funded education system in Arizona, tweeted out this statement on June 24:

The #AZLeg has defied the will of 1.5M voters by passing #HB2853. These unaccountable ESA vouchers will rob $1B from AZ public schools every year.

AZ voters, educators & families won’t be fooled 😡 We will not stop until this is defeated & we elect a pro-public ed Legislature.

Their concern is related to the lack of oversight on how these funds will be used which could result in a loss of funds to public education.

Proponents of the bill cite parent choice as the biggest reason for the legislation. Former congressman and current Arizona candidate for Governor, Matt Salmon, made this statement:

“Freedom is the foundation of any successful educational system.

Every parent across AZ deserves the opportunity to choose the school that best fits their children's individual needs, and they should be able to take their tax dollars with them.”

Per HB2853, the money allocated to a student’s previous school would be dispersed to the new school of the student’s choosing minus any administrative cost incurred by the state treasurer. Once Governor Ducey signs the bill into law, parents will be able to use these funds in the upcoming school year.