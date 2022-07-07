OneAZ giveaway to help students and teachers with needed school supplies

Wouldn't you want to see your child driving this? Find out how to win. Courtesy of OneAZ Credit Union

By Tom Reardon / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Pinal County, AZ) During July, OneAZ Credit Union branches will be accepting school supplies for entry into a contest to win one of three kid-size Mini-Ford Broncos.

Once a donation is collected, OneAZ employees will create a contest entry form and entrants can make as many donations as they would like if they are interested in having multiple entries.

OneAZ Credit Union has been serving Arizonans since 1951 and their leadership is cognizant of the need for teaching supplies in Arizona.

“Teachers are the foundation of Arizona's educational system,” said Kim Reedy, OneAZ President and CEO. “We’re asking all Arizonans to come together to support teachers by bringing in items like pencils, notebooks, binders and even classroom decorations. We’re making this supply drive so much fun – who doesn’t want to see their kid or grandkid cruising around in one of these awesome mini-Broncos!”

Donations will be accepted through July 31, 2022, and contest winners will be announced on or after August 15, 2022, according to OneAZ. The donations will be dispersed to selected charitable organizations committed to serving teacher and student needs throughout Arizona in the regions served by the credit union.

AdoptAClassroom.org states that on average, teachers spend $750 of their own money on school supplies and about 30% of teachers spend over $1000 per year to make sure the students in their classrooms have what they need.

Teachers need many items to properly serve children on a daily basis. Suggested donations include:

· Card stock paper, 8 1/5" x 11"

· Composition books

· Correction fluid

· White board erasers

· Gluesticks

· Highlighters

· Index cards

· White board cleaner spray

· Loose filler paper, wide-ruled

· Crayola markers, thick and thin tip

· Sharpies

· #2 pencils

· 1 subject spiral notebooks

· Classroom decorations

· Expo Markers

· Crayons

· Binder pencil pouches

· Binders with round-rings:

Interested parties can enter the contest by donating teaching supplies at one of the twenty OneAZ branches in Arizona. Branches are open from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Click here to find the closest location to you.