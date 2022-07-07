OneAZ giveaway to help students and teachers with needed school supplies

Tom Reardon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xf0Qi_0gXrKqx500
Wouldn't you want to see your child driving this? Find out how to win.Courtesy of OneAZ Credit Union

By Tom Reardon / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Pinal County, AZ) During July, OneAZ Credit Union branches will be accepting school supplies for entry into a contest to win one of three kid-size Mini-Ford Broncos.

Once a donation is collected, OneAZ employees will create a contest entry form and entrants can make as many donations as they would like if they are interested in having multiple entries.

OneAZ Credit Union has been serving Arizonans since 1951 and their leadership is cognizant of the need for teaching supplies in Arizona.

“Teachers are the foundation of Arizona's educational system,” said Kim Reedy, OneAZ President and CEO. “We’re asking all Arizonans to come together to support teachers by bringing in items like pencils, notebooks, binders and even classroom decorations. We’re making this supply drive so much fun – who doesn’t want to see their kid or grandkid cruising around in one of these awesome mini-Broncos!”

Donations will be accepted through July 31, 2022, and contest winners will be announced on or after August 15, 2022, according to OneAZ. The donations will be dispersed to selected charitable organizations committed to serving teacher and student needs throughout Arizona in the regions served by the credit union.

AdoptAClassroom.org states that on average, teachers spend $750 of their own money on school supplies and about 30% of teachers spend over $1000 per year to make sure the students in their classrooms have what they need.

Teachers need many items to properly serve children on a daily basis. Suggested donations include:

· Card stock paper, 8 1/5" x 11"

· Composition books

· Correction fluid

· White board erasers

· Gluesticks

· Highlighters

· Index cards

· White board cleaner spray

· Loose filler paper, wide-ruled

· Crayola markers, thick and thin tip

· Sharpies

· #2 pencils

· 1 subject spiral notebooks

· Classroom decorations

· Expo Markers

· Crayons

· Binder pencil pouches

· Binders with round-rings:

Interested parties can enter the contest by donating teaching supplies at one of the twenty OneAZ branches in Arizona. Branches are open from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Click here to find the closest location to you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Tom Reardon is a Phoenix native and has been writing about events in and around Arizona for the last decade.

Phoenix, AZ
139 followers

More from Tom Reardon

Arizona State

Controversial school ESA voucher law AZHB2853 awaits Governor Ducey’s signature

The parents of these students will be able to use ESA vouchers in the 2022/23 school year if Governor Ducey signs HB2853 into law.https://twitter.com/MattSalmonAZ/status/1537118514602909697.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Experts agree skateboarding is beneficial to kids. Here are Pinal County’s many skate parks

You don't have to be tall to ride a curved wall. Skateboarding in Pinal County is awesome!Paul Kane/Getty Images. (Pinal County, AZ) Skateboarding has been a popular yet misunderstood sport since the 1970s. Currently, Pinal County offers skateboarders, commonly referred to as “skaters” several skate parks to learn and practice their skills.

Read full story
Arizona State

Controversial House Bill 2853 moves on to Arizona State Senate after narrow vote

Every classroom in Arizona has the potential to be impacted by HB2853Michael Loccisano/Getty Images. (Pinal County, AZ) The Arizona State House of Representatives passed a measure yesterday allowing school vouchers to be extended to all 1.1 million Arizona students who attend private schools, including religious institutions.

Read full story
26 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Veterans Affairs whistleblower shares her story at Arizona book signing event

Author and VA whistleblower Paula Pedene will sign her book, A Sacred Duty, on June 28 in Scottsdale, Arizona.Courtesy of Paula Pedene. (Pinal County, AZ) Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) whistleblower Paula Pedene will sign copies of her book, A Sacred Duty, at the American Legion Hall in Scottsdale, Arizona, on June 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

Read full story
6 comments
Pinal County, AZ

FestivALT brings national pop-punk bands to metro Phoenix’s East Valley

Zack Merrick of All Time LowBryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia. (Pinal County, AZ) Phoenix area radio station 93.3 ALT AZ, in conjunction with regional promoter Psyko Steve Presents will host FestivALT on Friday, September 30 at Mesa Amphitheatre.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Virtual hiring event seeks health care and social assistance workers

Virtual job fair for healthcare and social assistance workers on July 28.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images. (Pinal County, AZ) Local job seekers looking for a new opportunity in the health care and/or social assistance fields will be interested in a new opportunity from AZ Careers NOW on Thursday, July 28.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Two members of the big-hearted team behind Arizona’s Vapor Wheels

Leon Krzmarzick (L) and Lyle Rusanowski stand on either side of a happy client at the Vapor Wheels office in Arizona.Courtesy of Vapor Wheels. (Pinal County, AZ) Vapor Wheels Director of Marketing Ryan Baker says the wheelchair wheels market is ready for disruption and his company is primed to make a huge contribution.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

In Pinal County, summer youth activities abound

Young skateboarders in Casa Grande can learn some new tricks this summer.MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Images. (Pinal County, AZ) With the summer here, parents are often looking for activities for their children after school closes for the year.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Vapor Wheels, a local wheelchair wheel company, partners with a business from the United Kingdom

Ryan Baker of Vapor Wheels shows off his company's product.Courtesy of Vapor Wheels. (Pinal County, AZ) Vapor Wheels, a Tempe, Arizona-based company that creates a new breed of wheelchair wheels has built an OEM partnership with 360 Fabrications in the United Kingdom.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Five upcoming concerts at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino

Adam Duritz of The Counting Crows. The band performs at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino July 22Scott Dudelson/Getty Images.on. (Pinal County, AZ) Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino hosts various musical guests this summer, beginning on June 11 with Little Joe Y La Familia. The concert series extends into early September with the band, Caifanes.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

During National Water Safety Month, a local attorney weighs in on pool-safety legalities

May is Water Safety Month in Arizona and you can take steps to prevent accidents in the pool.Getty Images. (Pinal County, AZ) In the United States, more children between the ages of 1 and 4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects. Because of this, May is National Water Safety Month, and efforts to educate the public on how to keep children safe from this preventable crime are taking place across the state and here in Pinal County.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

In Pinal County, the goats have their day — two, actually

The Arizona State Goat Breeders Association Memorial Day Show hits Casa Grande on May 28 and 29.Getty Images. (Pinal County, AZ) The Arizona State Goat Breeders Association (ASGBA) will be hosting their annual Memorial Day Dairy Goat Show at the Pinal County Fairgrounds on May 28 and 29 in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

May the force be with you at an outdoor screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Enjoy a movie in the park on May 14 at Flat Iron Park in Apache JunctionTimothy Vollmer. (Pinal County, Arizona) Flat Iron Community Park in Apache Junction is the site of Movies in the Park: Presented by SRP on Saturday, May 14. The feature film will be Rise of the Skywalker, and it starts at 7:45 p.m.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande’s Murder Mystery Players to appear at Phoenix Fan Fusion Event

Pamela Karpelenia is the writer and director of Super ReDIErment which will be featured at Phoenix Fan Fusion on May 27, 28, and 29.Keith Karpelenia. (Pinal County, Arizona) The Murder Mystery Players of Casa Grande will perform at the Phoenix Fan Fusion event on May 27, 28, and 29.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Tucson International Mariachi Conference celebrates its 40th anniversary this week

Mariachi Cobre will join the celebration at the Tucson International Mariachi Conference on May 7, 2022Courtesy of Tucson International Mariachi Conference. (Tucson, Arizona) Since 1982, La Frontera in Tucson has hosted the Tucson International Mariachi Conference. They have hosted it or they are hosting it this year or they have and it’s back again? Touch that up. This year’s event begins on Friday, April 29, and goes through May 8, 2022, at various venues around the greater Tucson area.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Cannaval Music Festival and Expo combines Brazil’s annual Carnival event with a cannabis theme and local music

Enjoy the late Spring weather at Cannaval in Phoenix on April 30, 2022Scott Legato / WireImage / Getty Images. (Phoenix, Arizona) The Cannaval Music Festival and Expo kicks off at noon on Saturday, April 30.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Cannabis-inspired Buds-A-Palooza block party expects 5,000 attendees at debut event

(Phoenix, Arizona) Downtown Phoenix is home to the first-ever Buds-A-Palooza on April 15, 2022. The cannabis-themed event is for those 21 and over and is hosted by local business Bud’s Glass Joint and is co-sponsored by Trulieve, Zen Leaf Dispensary, and Harvest House of Cannabis.

Read full story
17 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Fentanyl use continues to rise in Pinal County: A firsthand account

Fentanyl accounted for over 22% of drug related arrests in Pinal County in 2021.Drew Angerer / Getty Images. Pinal County, Arizona, has experienced a significant Fentanyl problem in the past year. According to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office website, in 2021, Fentanyl arrests accounted for over 22% of all drug arrests in the County. On April 6, 2022, a recent arrest involving a 23-year-old woman, Ariana Felix, who was carrying 117 pills containing Fentanyl, was just another example of how prevalent this drug has become in the county.

Read full story
1 comments
Mesa, AZ

Classic arcade-game festival Zapcon will light up Mesa at its eighth annual event

(Mesa, AZ) Once again, East Valley city, Mesa, hosts Zapcon 8, Arizona’s Classic Arcade and Pinball Convention, on April 30 and May 1 at the Mesa Convention Center. Visitors to the event have the opportunity to play over 300 different classic arcade games and pinball machines. There is no charge to play video games as the price of admission covers the cost.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy