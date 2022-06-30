Beat the heat: A new podcast digs into the life of an R&B icon

(Pinal County, AZ) Cool things to do in the summer heat are sometimes hard to come by but listening to a great podcast is something you can do in the airconditioned comfort of your home or car.

On June 22, Sound Barrier: Sylvester began streaming on Spotify and fans of disco, soul, and any kind of music that makes you want to dance will want to take a listen.

Sylvester, born Sylvester James Jr., was disco, soul, and R&B icon who lived from 1947 to 1988. His biggest hit, “Dance (Disco Heat)” was number 19 on the pop charts in 1978 and number one on the dance charts.

The podcast is hosted by music journalist, professor, and Chair of the NYU Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, Jason King. Professor King is also host of a show on NPR called “I’ll Take You There” and a staff member at Pitchfork music magazine.

There will be eight episodes chronicling Sylvester’s life which was cut short by AIDS in 1988.

Guests such as Patti LaBelle, Anita Pointer, Billy Porter, Mykki Blanco, Purple Disco Machine, Big Freedia, Bob the Drag Queen, John Waters, Alex Newell, and DJ Nicky Siano will be interviewed and talk about the life of the trailblazing gay performer.

The first episode, which was released on June 22, features some never-before-heard recordings of Sylvester singing songs by his blue idols, Billie Holiday and Lena Horne, but truly jumps right into this exciting story. King shares an introduction that shares exactly why Sylvester was such an interesting performer.

As King points out in the opening segment of episode one, Sylvester was openly gay and crossdressing at a time when more well-known performers like Elton John, Freddie Mercury, and even the Village People were not. The podcast spends a significant amount of time exploring how Sylvester was able to break through cultural barriers early on and why this is essential listening for anyone interested in civil rights.

With eight episodes in all, listeners can enjoy learning about Sylvester, his music, and his impact on the dance music world in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Please click here for a link to the first episode which is thirty-seven minutes long and available for free on Spotify. The first two episodes are currently available and episode three will be available on Wednesday, July 6.

