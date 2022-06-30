Owning pets can make domestic violence survivors vulnerable. Upcoming webinar explains, offers solutions

Even this little gal can be a survivor of domestic violence. New webinar helps survivors learn how to protect themselves and their pets. Elise Southway

By Tom Reardon / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Pinal County, AZ) The Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence (ACESDV) will be hosting a webinar on July 26, 2022, called Have You Seen Spot’s Info? The webinar will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will cover how survivors of domestic violence can protect themselves and their pets.

Many survivors of domestic violence with pets may forget their pets have ties to the outside world that can be used to determine where they are. For example, if a pet has a microchip to help find it in case it runs away, the chip could be used to locate where he/she and the human caregiver are located.

Currently in Arizona, one in four women and one in ten men are survivors of domestic violence, which equates to roughly 334,000 men and 847,000 women (based on the most recent US Census information). According to the Insurance Information Institute (III.org), nearly 70% of American households own a pet.

With Pinal County coming in with 447,559 residents in the 2020 US Census, there are roughly 21,930 men and 55,945 women who are survivors of domestic violence. If 70% of those households had a pet (or multiple pets), there would be over 54,000 pets who could possibly be involved in these dangerous situations.

The webinar will be of service to both domestic violence survivors and those who provide care and support for them.

Trainer Lizette Roeder of the ACESDV will present information on helping survivors of domestic violence and their pets learn how to protect their privacy in domestic violence shelters and community service organizations.

In addition, Ms. Roeder will cover the laws regarding privacy for pets and their owners will be covered, as well as policies that impact confidentiality related to pets. Information on best practices will also be covered for providers related to the privacy and safety of domestic violence survivors.

Sadly, pet information can be misused by individuals causing harm and used to threaten the safety of survivors. According to the ACESDV website, 71% of domestic violence survivors who owned pets said that their batterer threatened, maimed, injured, or killed their family pets.

The webinar will be accessible to all Arizonans and requests for interpretation services are available upon registering for the event. Registration is open until the day of the webinar and interested parties can register here.