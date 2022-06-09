FestivALT brings national pop-punk bands to metro Phoenix’s East Valley

Tom Reardon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BaqnZ_0g55HuZw00
Zack Merrick of All Time LowBryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

By Tom Reardon / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Pinal County, AZ) Phoenix area radio station 93.3 ALT AZ, in conjunction with regional promoter Psyko Steve Presents will host FestivALT on Friday, September 30 at Mesa Amphitheatre.

The concert will feature the popular alternative rock bands, All Time Low and Waterparks, as well as a number of acts to be announced during the summer months. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, June 10 here.

Hailing from Towson, Maryland, All Time Low has been playing their distinctive brand of alternative rock/pop punk music for almost two decades. The band features singer/rhythm guitarist Alex Gaskarth, lead guitarist Jack Barakat, bassist Zack Merrick, and drummer Rian Dawson, who have all been with the band since 2003.

All Time Low has released several well received albums including So Wrong, It’s Right (2007) and Nothing Personal (2009), the latter of which debuted at number four on the Billboard charts. Over the years, All Time Low has toured the world extensively with bands like Fall Out Boy, headlined the Warped Tour (2009), and has received regular airplay on both radio and television.

Waterparks is also a pop punk band who burst onto the scene in 2011in their native Houston, Texas. Currently signed to Fueled By Ramen Records (as is All Time Low), Waterparks features Awsten Knight on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Geoff Wigington on lead guitar, and Otto Wood on drums with Knight being the only original member of the trio.

Most recently, Waterparks released a video for their new song, “Funeral Grey” which is their first release for Fueled By Ramen. Last year, Waterparks released Greatest Hits in 2021 which features guest performances from My Chemical Romance bassist Mikey Way and Dashboard Confessional lead singer, Chris Carrabba.

Since 2014, 93.3 ALT AZ (call letters: KDKB) has been using an alternative music format after decades of playing album and classic rock. The station, which is based in Mesa, Arizona broadcasts all over Maricopa and much of Pinal County and is widely known for their popular morning show featuring Kelly Ferry, AKA IZZY.

Promoter Psyko Steve, aka Stephen Chilton, has been active in the southwestern music scene for much of the last two decades as well. Chilton is a driving force behind the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). The group successfully lobbied the United States Congress to pass the Save Our Stages Act, providing a crucial lifeline for venues and promoters nationwide during the pandemic.

Mesa Amphitheatre is located at 263 N. Center St in Mesa, Arizona. Doors open at 4:30 P.M. and the show will start at 5:30 P.M.

Comments / 0

Published by

Tom Reardon is a Phoenix native and has been writing about events in and around Arizona for the last decade.

Phoenix, AZ
100 followers

