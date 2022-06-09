Virtual hiring event seeks health care and social assistance workers

Virtual job fair for healthcare and social assistance workers on July 28. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

By Tom Reardon / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Pinal County, AZ) Local job seekers looking for a new opportunity in the health care and/or social assistance fields will be interested in a new opportunity from AZ Careers NOW on Thursday, July 28.

In association with the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation and Career Connectors, AZ Careers Now are is inviting job seekers to a virtual hiring event from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. PST via Zoom. Those interested in registering can do so here.

“The Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation’s Health Care Workforce Collaborative works alongside industry leaders to identify workforce development challenges, to partner with educators to creatively problem solve, and to improve access to educational pathways for long-term career success for Arizonans,” said Shelli Hendricks, Health Care Workforce Development Manager – Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation.

Employers from around Arizona who are looking for qualified candidates will be showcasing their companies to virtual attendees. Interviews will be conducted in private breakout rooms during the Zoom meeting, as well, so employers can meet with candidates privately. During the session, educators will be on hand to answer questions related to training opportunities and paths to certification for interested applicants.

One driving force behind this event is this fact: In 2021 alone, there were over 50,000 new openings in Arizona for health care and social assistance fields, with an almost 1.5% growth expectation for 2022.

“Arizona has many health care and social assistance career pathways. It is the opportune time for people to transition into these industries or for those already in them to upskill to grow their careers,” said Jessica Pierce, CEO – Career Connectors. “We are honored to partner with the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation to support growth throughout Maricopa County and to showcase these many types of opportunities.”

The event is helpful to both job seekers and companies in need of qualified employees.

“By holding free, accessible, and industry-focused hiring events, AZ Careers NOW helps employers cut through typical employee recruitment challenges to connect with interested job seekers directly,” said Jennifer Mellor, Chief Innovation Officer – Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation. “Not only do we bring eager job seekers straight to your recruiters, but we help connect them to training resources along the way.”

Interested parties can reach out to the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation here or Career Connectors here with further questions. Potential employers should visit azcareersnow.com to register and to explore upcoming hiring events.