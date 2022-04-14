Cannabis-inspired Buds-A-Palooza block party expects 5,000 attendees at debut event

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

By Tom Reardon / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Phoenix, Arizona) Downtown Phoenix is home to the first-ever Buds-A-Palooza on April 15, 2022. The cannabis-themed event is for those 21 and over and is hosted by local business Bud’s Glass Joint and is co-sponsored by Trulieve, Zen Leaf Dispensary, and Harvest House of Cannabis.

The doors open promptly at 4:20 p.m.

Attendees will have multiple opportunities to have fun, learn, eat, and be entertained at Buds-A-Palooza. Different local companies are sponsoring opportunities for guests to observe master glass blowers creating functional glass art. There will be local and national musicians on the OGEEZ! Main Stage, including Savannah, Tomorrows Bad Seeds, and headliners Passafire in the headlining slot. Local Arizona cannabis-themed entertainer Hotrock Supajoint will be on the bill, too.

Passafire headlines this new block party. Courtesy of Buds-A-Palooza

Comedy fans will have their pick of twenty-five comedians performing throughout the event at the Zen Leaf Stand Up Comedy Lounge. Hosted by Anthony A. from 98.3FM in Phoenix, the comedy stage will have three different shows for guests to attend during Buds-A-Palooza. Headliner Tony Tripoli was the head writer and executive producer for E! Network’s show, “Fashion Police,” and the opening act for the late Joan Rivers for over five years. Multiple Arizona-based comedians will also perform.

In addition to the comedy stage, Arizona Organix presents four films that will be shown on a large, outdoor LED screen. Curated by Andrew Meister of Bud’s Glass Joint, Buds-A-Palooza will be screening several “stoner” comedies: “Super Troopers,” “Half Baked,” “Dazed & Confused,” and seminal favorite, Cheech and Chong’s “Up in Smoke.” These films will be hosted by Hotrock Supajoint when he is not performing on the main stage.

The event is the brainchild of Meister, a partner in Bud’s Glass Joint, which has been operating in Phoenix since September 1, 2012. Particularly excited about the glass art exhibition, Meister shared his excitement with NewsBreak during a phone conversation.

“The glassblowers are the best in the state regarding their skill and sculpting ability. It’s an opportunity to show off their skill while (attendees) observe their process. They’ll be blowing glass all night, making pieces that they’ll finish. It’s a pretty incredible process,” said Meister.

Buds-A-Palooza will have various food options for attendees, and the festival does have a liquor license. Local Phoenix brewery and Bud’s Glass Joint neighbors, Greenwood Brewing, will have two different beers on draught for festivalgoers to enjoy. Fans of Corona beer will be happy, as the internationally known brand is another sponsor of the event.

According to Meister, there will be a little something for everyone’s palate.

“Prison Pies has very eclectic food. For example, they make tamales out of Doritos, so there’s a little bit of that stoner, munchie food. All Bud’s (Glass Joint) owners are vegan, so I wanted to make sure we have plant-based options. The only food vendors that aren’t (vegan friendly) are the barbecue guys (Dickey’s Barbecue Pit). It’s a nice mix of unique things and a full array of cuisine types,” says Meister.

There will also be many vendors selling and demonstrating their wares during Buds-A-Palooza.

Eventgoers can check out various cannabis and non-cannabis-related products, including smoking supplies, edibles, clothing, art, and even soap. Representatives from Reclaim Your Future will be on hand, as well, to answer questions about how to get marijuana felony records expunged for eligible attendees.

While Buds-A-Palooza is a celebration of cannabis, it is essential to remember that smoking marijuana in public is still illegal. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy themselves responsibly while attending the event. Visit the event website for complete details.