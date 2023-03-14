How to Work a Job Fair

Employment and career fairs can be a boon for candidates who know how to use them effectively. In today's ultra-competitive job market, you need to take advantage of any and all opportunities to promote your candidacy. With so many employers concentrated in one convenient location, job fairs offer a particularly efficient way to advance your search. At these events, you can research companies, identify available positions, hone your job-hunting skills, meet hiring managers and perhaps even land n immediate job offer.

Large cities typically host one or two major professional job fairs annually.

Yet many talented professionals expend little effort when attending job fairs. They wander from booth to booth asking about available positions, learn of few suitable openings and leave feeling discouraged about their prospects. Such a passive approach is practically doomed to failure, considering that at a typical job fair, between 500 and 1,500 attendees will converge on 25 to 150 companies.

Plan a Strategy

To be one of the few who succeed, you must devise a game plan for the event. If you're in a highly competitive field or have never attended a recruitment fair before, you may want to spend most of your time there researching the job market.

If a person had the opportunity to go to only one source for information regarding who's hiring, who's laying off, how receptive the market is to a person with certain skills, new product developments, organizational structures and corporate cultures, there's no better source than a job fair.

The web pages, annual reports, company narratives, brochures, newsletters and other materials offered by attending companies are a gold mine of information. Reviewing them will help you prepare for future job fairs and interviews, so never leave empty-handed.

There's no need to limit your job-fair activities to just research, however. There will be plenty of recruiters who are there to interview candidates and get on with the hiring process.

Hiring on the spot is not uncommon at employment fairs, especially for technical or high-demand positions. In fact, sometimes recruiters without any suitable openings will immediately create a position for a software guru.

If your main objective in attending a fair is landing a job, come prepared. By the time you arrive, you should already know which specific companies you want to approach, what they're looking for and how you can fulfill their needs.

A person who will be successful will be someone who has really done his or her homework on the company. Candidates should also demonstrate their enthusiasm, initiative, experience and job knowledge.

Some management types might think research is cumbersome and drudgery to be pushed off on subordinates. However, having a strong grasp of your industry can help you win promotions at your current company, and can be invaluable if you ever need to seek employment at a competitor's firm.

Besides, corporate research isn't difficult. Years ago it meant spending time driving to the library, but today you can kick back at your favorite java joint and get everything you need on the company's website.

Letting job-fair recruiters know that you've taken the time to learn something about their companies will show them that you are hard-working, eager, dedicated and goal-oriented.

The candidates who get recognized are those who present themselves as knowing what it is they want to do, rather than those who really haven't even given a lot of thought to what their skill levels are.

If you do your homework and know what the company is looking for in new employees, your candidacy is likely to advance quickly.

Job fairs can work for you if you realize their potential, as well as your own. With job fairs, you only get out what you put in, so make sure it's more than 15 minutes and a couple of quick handshakes.