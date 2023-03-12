Tips on Bringing Your Resume into the 21st Century

After thoroughly reviewing your resume, here are some areas you can focus on for improvement:

Summary. When you've gained a considerable amount of experience, a chronological format works best. It pushes all your most relevant skills and capabilities to the top, in a summary paragraph, so the reader focuses on your capabilities rather than any questionable content, such as generic qualification statements, short periods of employment, career changes, etc. Elaborate in this area with specific data... not just can-do remarks.

Ambiguity. In today's competitive job market, a "laundry list" of titles and duties does little to set you apart.

Layout. If the design you have now has tabs and indents, it will not hold up well if you copy and paste the document into an email or job board field. It will also be difficult for an Applicant Tracking System (ATS) to read. This uses a scanner to read resumes before a human ever lays eyes on them.

Content. Check for irrelevant, nebulous, or "vague" duty statements that hiring managers often see in resumes. It tends to be more effective to concentrate on tangible examples of job performance, innovative contributions to the field, cost savings, problem-solving, etc. You may have done that in some places, but it makes the resume stronger if you take every opportunity to quantify duties and include results.

Keywords. In order for recruiters and hiring managers to find, and pay attention to, your resume in scanners, databases, and job boards, it has to match their hiring criteria. Google your area of expertise along with the words "core competencies" and the results will give you some great ideas for a skills section.

Job Descriptions. Most people familiar with your field are going to know what you do based on a job title. It is more effective to convey how well you do your job by listing achievement-oriented statements.

Tailor the resume. When you have extensive experience, gained from a number of activities, it's best to focus on the items most relevant to the job you are seeking. By listing everything you've ever done, you make it more difficult for the reader to find what is most interesting to them.

Bullet points. Instead of simply listing generic duties, get across not just what you do, but how well you do it. In other words, quantify responsibilities and list results.

Focus. If you are considering positions at different levels, think about doing multiple versions (it's just as easy to come across overqualified as it is underqualified).

This said, demonstrate you are a hard worker by creating a tailored resume each time you apply for a job... it's critically important; that's unless you want to be stuck in the 90s when job-seekers with generic resumes were darting back and forth from Kinko’s every couple of weeks investing in paper and matching envelopes.

A tailored resume is designed around the specific needs of the company you're contacting. While the basic information remains the same, you should adapt your summary, and other relevant sections to tie them directly to the open position. Hiring managers agree that resumes addressing their exact specifications are rare and always grab attention.

