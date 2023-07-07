Vice President Kamala Harris Attacks Two Recent Supreme Court Decisions

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGmJr_0nI5OlPh00
Vice President Kamala HarrisPhoto byTwitter

Vice President Kamala Harris attacks two recent Supreme Court decisions. The first one is the Court’s decision to end affirmative action. The second one is the Court’s decision to allow businesses to discriminate on how people look, love, or act. This was directly in response to people in the LGBTQ community.

The Supreme Court made these decisions over the past two weeks.

The vice president shared her response and thought the Supreme Court rolled back decisions that stood for decades.

Vice President Harris stated on the affirmative action decision:

Today’s Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina is a step backward for our nation. It rolls back long-established precedent and will make it more difficult for students from underrepresented backgrounds to have access to opportunities that will help them fulfill their full potential.
It is well established that all students benefit when classrooms and campuses reflect the incredible diversity of our Nation. Colleges and universities provide opportunities for students to interact with Americans from all walks of life and learn from one another. By making our schools less diverse, this ruling will harm the educational experience for all students.
Our Nation’s colleges and universities educate and train the next generation of American leaders. Students who sit in classrooms today will be the leaders of our government, military, private sector, and academic institutions tomorrow. Today’s decision will impact our country for decades to come.
In the wake of this decision, we must work with ever more urgency to make sure that all of our young people have an opportunity to thrive.

President Joe Biden also disagrees and does not want the Supreme Court decision to be the final one.

Biden said to colleges:

They should not abandon their commitment to ensure student bodies of diverse backgrounds and experience that reflect all of America.

He proposed a new standard: where colleges take into account the adversity a student has overcome when selecting among qualified applicants.

How do you feel about the Supreme Court’s affirmative action and decision for businesses to judge others?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kamala Harris supreme court# President Joe Biden affirmativ# Supreme court decision affirma# affirmative action decision# Vice President Harris news

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 773

Published by

Sharing information about Texas, politics, and the movers and shakers you need to know.

El Paso, TX
59K followers

More from Tom Handy

President Biden is Sending 3,000 Reservists and IRR Personnel to Strengthen Forces in Europe

On July 13, 2023, President Joe Biden announced he was sending 3,000 more reservists to Europe joining ten thousand other reservists who are already there. After Russia entered Ukraine in February 2024, the United States has not sent military forces on the ground other than providing military and financial support to Ukraine.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

A Close Detailed Look at Governor Abbott’s New Fentanyl Tracking System

On Thursday, July 13, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a new fentanyl Data Dashboard. The tracing system gives an overview of the Texans who died from fentanyl over the years and an average of key locations throughout the state.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Governor Abbott Sends Third Bus of Migrants to Los Angeles

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has found a new recurring destination for migrants. On Thursday, July 13, Texas Governor Abbott sent the third bus of migrants to Los Angeles. The bus arrived with 35 migrants who arrived at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Governor Abbott bussed the migrants from Brownsville, Texas which is south of San Antonio.

Read full story
37 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Found Some Money for Migrants as He Cuts a Few Bus Services

Free bus rides for migrants once they arrive in New York City have ended at least for the moment. Migrants are now given maps to help them find their way in the big city. Community activist Power Malu was disappointed and said:

Read full story
45 comments
Austin, TX

Austin Cancels Partnership with DPS Over Questionable Acts of Troopers on Duty

Other than the summer heat, Austin may have a problem dealing with law and order. After Governor Greg Abbott launched a task force to help reduce crime in Austin and other areas, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson ended the partnership with the Department of Public Safety. Austin is already short of police as many have retired or planning to.

Read full story
21 comments
California State

California Governor Newsom Verbally Criticized Governor Abbott on His Policies

There was speculation California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom would run for president. Gavin said he would not challenge President Joe Biden who is running for a second term. But Newsom did speak his mind about Republican governors and their records.

Read full story
131 comments
El Paso, TX

Recommendations to Make the Sunland Park Mall Better Than Before (Opinion)

The Sunland Park Mall in El Paso, Texas has lost key businesses over the past several years. For years, foot traffic was dying down. Then during COVID-19 several more stores left including Cinemark Theater which occupied a big footprint in the mall.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

Two New York Migrants Centers Will House 2,330 of 84,000 Migrants In Your Neighborhood

Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the need for 84,000 migrants to find work. Some of these migrants will also need a place to stay which Mayor Adams has been working on for the past year when Texas Governor Greg Abbott bussed migrants to the City.

Read full story
140 comments
Dallas, TX

Texas Representative Introduces Bill to Help Prevent Sex Trafficking Among Migrant Children

If you recently saw the movie “Sound of Freedom”, this new legislation may get your attention. The movie deals with pedophiles and child sex trafficking. This week, Dallas Representative Lance Gooden introduced a bill to help identify criminals who use migrant children in human trafficking by using biometrics. This would help the Department of Homeland Security identify human traffickers and asylum fraud.

Read full story
Texas State

Congress Passes $12.6 Billion Largest Property Tax Decrease in Texas History

While running for re-election, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wanted to provide Texans with a tax decrease. Well, after weeks of talk, discussion, and negotiations, Texas has a tax proposal that gets Abbott’s approval.

Read full story
10 comments

President Biden Curses at His Staff Because He Wants the Right Decision

President Joe Biden is running for a second term in office and he seems like a normal person in public. Recent news has broken that Biden is not always cordial with his staff. On a few occasions, President Biden has cursed at his staff.

Read full story
256 comments
Texas State

Texas Representative Self Wants to Close Crossing Gap that Could See 400,000 Migrants Use

First-term Texas House Representative Keith Self (R) said a well-used crossing gap by migrants in Central and South America should be closed off. Migrants use the 60-mile-wide Darién Gap as they cross Panama and Columbia.

Read full story
31 comments
Texas State

A Third Candidate, Representative Roland Gutierrez, Challenges Senator Ted Cruz

As Senator Ted Cruz is trying for a third term in office, this race is getting more competitive as more candidates are vying for his seat. In May, Democratic Representative and former Tennessee Titans player Colin Allred joined the race to take on Senator Cruz and is building a substantial campaign fund.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

New York Hires Private Security to Prevent Gang Activity From Migrants Affiliated With Gangs

New York City is hiring security guards as it deals with the migrant crisis. It’s not the same reason that Chicago is dealing with as local police officers are currently under investigation for having sex with migrants. One police officer is accused of impregnating a teenage migrant mentioned here.

Read full story
43 comments
Texas State

Governor Youngkin Sends Military Support to Texas to Fight the Drug Crisis in His Own State

Last year, the United States saw a record number of migrants cross the southern border. Some of the migrants avoided the normal process to request asylum and crossed the border illegally.

Read full story
79 comments
Texas State

Local Texas Business Owner Sues Governor Abbott On His Next Move Fighting the Border Crisis

For weeks, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has waited for the day that his next phase of Operation Lonestar to commence. The plan is to help deter illegal migrants from entering Texas with the placement of buoys along the Rio Grande River.

Read full story
103 comments
Texas State

Texas Democrat Colin Allred Raises Almost $9 Million as He Takes on Senator Ted Cruz

Senator Ted Cruz may be in for a challenge with people coming out to try and take his seat. Cruz is running for a third term in the U.S. Senate, but others are trying to unseat him.

Read full story
366 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Faces a New Problem in Migrant Crisis - Police Officers Suspected of Having Sex With Migrants

Last August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott began bussing migrants to Chicago. This was after sending migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City. A problem all of these cities have experienced is how to provide proper support to the migrants who arrived. But Chicago is dealing with a new type of problem that these other cities haven’t experienced.

Read full story
12 comments

Former President Trump Could be Digging Himself in Deeper Trouble With the Law (Opinion)

On June 29, a stalker was arrested after trying to harm former President Barack Obama. The stalker used information provided by former President Donald Trump who provided the supposed address on his social media site, Truth Social.

Read full story
22 comments

President Biden Talks About Bidenomics, MTG, and the Successes He is Providing While in Office

President Joe Biden continues to talk about Bidenomics as he travels across the country while also raising voter awareness as he is running again in 2024. At the same time, President Biden is sticking it to Republicans who didn’t support his plan.

Read full story
147 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy