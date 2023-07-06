Navy Veteran and Law Professor Steven Keough Challenges Senator Ted Cruz

Steven Keough and Senator Ted Cruz Photo by St, Mary's and Twitter

The three-term Republican Senator Ted Cruz is running for his fourth term in office. The election may not be easy as another contender is stepping up to try and unseat Cruz.

Law Professor and Veteran Steven Keough announced he was running for Senate in San Antonio. Then he traveled to El Paso to get his name out there.

While at the Hilton Garden Inn in El Paso, Keough said :

"We can do this. I think more people realize that there is an urgent need in a lot of areas to do very good things and make sure that Texas, the great nation-state of Texas ... we have to channel our successes and our opportunities in a way that leads the rest of the country."

"We can do this and it's very critical. And I'm totally devoted to getting it done."

He added:

"I think what a lot of people outside of El Paso don't know, and I will make sure they do, is the force this city represents in our national economy. That, to me, makes this one of the most strategic cities in the United States."

"I'm coming away after a few days. With just incredible admiration for this city."

Keough brings a wealth of experience and knowledge. The former Navy Veteran was a U.S. Navy Captain and Law Professor at St. Mary’s University School of Law. He previously was General Counsel for a Software as a Service (SaaS0 private early-stage company. Keough served as Chief Executive Officer and Counsel for pharmaceutical research and development companies in New York York, South Dakota, and Japan.

Keough joins Texas Representative Collin Allred who announced he was running for Cruz’s seat in May.

Do you think Ted Cruz will win another term in office?