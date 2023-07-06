El Paso, TX

Navy Veteran and Law Professor Steven Keough Challenges Senator Ted Cruz

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5r41_0nHyp4bz00
Steven Keough and Senator Ted CruzPhoto bySt, Mary's and Twitter

The three-term Republican Senator Ted Cruz is running for his fourth term in office. The election may not be easy as another contender is stepping up to try and unseat Cruz.

Law Professor and Veteran Steven Keough announced he was running for Senate in San Antonio. Then he traveled to El Paso to get his name out there.

While at the Hilton Garden Inn in El Paso, Keough said:

"We can do this. I think more people realize that there is an urgent need in a lot of areas to do very good things and make sure that Texas, the great nation-state of Texas ... we have to channel our successes and our opportunities in a way that leads the rest of the country."
"We can do this and it's very critical. And I'm totally devoted to getting it done."

He added:

"I think what a lot of people outside of El Paso don't know, and I will make sure they do, is the force this city represents in our national economy. That, to me, makes this one of the most strategic cities in the United States."
"I'm coming away after a few days. With just incredible admiration for this city."

Keough brings a wealth of experience and knowledge. The former Navy Veteran was a U.S. Navy Captain and Law Professor at St. Mary’s University School of Law. He previously was General Counsel for a Software as a Service (SaaS0 private early-stage company. Keough served as Chief Executive Officer and Counsel for pharmaceutical research and development companies in New York York, South Dakota, and Japan.

Keough joins Texas Representative Collin Allred who announced he was running for Cruz’s seat in May.

Do you think Ted Cruz will win another term in office?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Senator Ted Cruz# Steven Keough# Colin Allred# Texas politics# Inside Texas politics

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 329

Published by

Sharing information about Texas, politics, and the movers and shakers you need to know.

El Paso, TX
59K followers

More from Tom Handy

Texas State

Texas Democrat Colin Allred Raises Almost $9 Million as He Takes on Senator Ted Cruz

Senator Ted Cruz may be in for a challenge with people coming out to try and take his seat. Cruz is running for a third term in the U.S. Senate, but others are trying to unseat him.

Read full story
117 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Faces a New Problem in Migrant Crisis - Police Officers Suspected of Having Sex With Migrants

Last August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott began bussing migrants to Chicago. This was after sending migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City. A problem all of these cities have experienced is how to provide proper support to the migrants who arrived. But Chicago is dealing with a new type of problem that these other cities haven’t experienced.

Read full story
8 comments

Former President Trump Could be Digging Himself in Deeper Trouble With the Law (Opinion)

On June 29, a stalker was arrested after trying to harm former President Barack Obama. The stalker used information provided by former President Donald Trump who provided the supposed address on his social media site, Truth Social.

Read full story
17 comments

President Biden Talks About Bidenomics, MTG, and the Successes He is Providing While in Office

President Joe Biden continues to talk about Bidenomics as he travels across the country while also raising voter awareness as he is running again in 2024. At the same time, President Biden is sticking it to Republicans who didn’t support his plan.

Read full story
135 comments

Vice President Kamala Harris Attacks Two Recent Supreme Court Decisions

Vice President Kamala Harris attacks two recent Supreme Court decisions. The first one is the Court’s decision to end affirmative action. The second one is the Court’s decision to allow businesses to discriminate on how people look, love, or act. This was directly in response to people in the LGBTQ community.

Read full story
709 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Announced Spending $150 Million to Improve South Texas Security and Roads

Governor Greg Abbott recently announced he was spending $150 million to help Texas roads and also improve security. The money used will improve roads in the Rio Grande Valley. Under Operation Lone Star, Texas law enforcement has arrested 386,000 illegal immigrants and made over 30,000 criminal arrests. Law enforcement has also seized 420 million doses of fentanyl. In 2022, over 2,000 people died from fentanyl in Texas.

Read full story
58 comments

Republican Congressionals are at a Loss or Don’t Have Enough Evidence to Impeach President Biden (Opinion)

From the information that has been reported in The Hill, New York Times, Fox News, and CNN, no one has the smoking gun to legally impeach President Joe Biden. This may eventually change, but as of right now, the move to impeach the sitting president is at a standstill.

Read full story
772 comments

Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson is a Longshot to Beat President Biden

Leading into the 2024 Presidential election, the Democratic Party has thrown their support to President Joe Biden. Currently, Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump is the leading Republican nominee according to recent polls.

Read full story
6 comments
Arizona State

Arizona is Selling Governor Ducey's Shipping Containers at Fire Sale Prices

The state of Arizona is having a fire sale and cleaning up some good leftover items from the previous administration. Last year, Governor Doug Ducey spent over $100 million placing shipping containers on the Arizona border to keep out migrants.

Read full story
186 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Challenges Recently Passed Death Star Bill Claiming it is Unconstitutional

Last month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the Death Star bill or House Bill 2127 which gives the State of Texas the authority over laws of Texas cities and counties. The bill does not go into effect until September 1, 2023.

Read full story
9 comments
Arizona State

Governor Hobbs Announced $1.5 Million to Support Border Crisis in Arizona

The number of migrants has decreased slightly since Title 42 ended on May 11. But Arizona is still having other problems from its southern border, namely drugs and human trafficking.

Read full story
80 comments
Texas State

Texas Representative Wants to Make July American Pride Month

In June, President Joe Biden declared the month LGBTQ Pride Month. You may have seen the LGBTQ flag flying just as high as the American flag at the White House. A Texas Representative from Houston, Wesley Hunt, wants to make a change to July and make the entire month 31 days to remember America. This also coincides with Independence Day on July 4.

Read full story
144 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Eric Adams Approves $1.4 Billion Budget While Supporting Migrants He Supports

Mayor Eric Adams had to make some cuts to get New York City’s budget passed working with the city legislators. It wasn’t easy as they had to make cuts in the critical area of the Department of Homeland Services.

Read full story
45 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Abbott Busses Second Group of 41 Migrants to California

On Saturday, July 1, 41 migrants were bussed from Brownsville, Texas to Los Angeles, California. This was the second bus Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent to California. He sees California as a sanctuary state.

Read full story
527 comments
Texas State

Arkansas Governor Answers Texas Governor Abbott's Request to Support Southern Border Crisis

In the middle of May, Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a request to other state governors to help him with the border crisis. Since President Joe Biden came into office, he appointed Vice President Kamala Harris as the border czar.

Read full story
192 comments
Fort Worth, TX

See Which Texas Residents Will See a $20,000 Increase in Their Homestead Exemption

Texas residents don’t pay a state income tax, but the state makes up for this in property taxes. According to Rocket Mortgage, homeowners pay the 45th highest property tax among 51 states including the District of Columbia.

Read full story
82 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas Residents React Harshly to the Supreme Court Decision Ending Affirmative Action

On Thursday, June 29, the Supreme Court turned back another historic landmark that will affect some people in the country. The Supreme Court basically ended affirmative action for students applying to higher education.

Read full story
32 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Leaders React to the Supreme Court Decision Ending Affirmative Action

On Thursday, June 29, the Supreme Court turned back another historic landmark that will affect some people in the country. The Supreme Court ended affirmative action for students applying to higher education.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Presidential Candidate DeSantis Vows to Close These Four Agencies to Reduce the Size of Government

As a Republican candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis realizes he needs to look and differ from other contenders. One of them is former President Donald Trump who is currently the leading Republican candidate for office.

Read full story
987 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy