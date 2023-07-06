Republican Congressionals are at a Loss or Don’t Have Enough Evidence to Impeach President Biden (Opinion)

President Joe Biden Photo by Twitter

From the information that has been reported in The Hill, New York Times, Fox News, and CNN, no one has the smoking gun to legally impeach President Joe Biden. This may eventually change, but as of right now, the move to impeach the sitting president is at a standstill.

Over the past few months, impeachment charges from members of Congress were made but since then there has been a lot of debate, hearings, and talk.

First, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed she had the information needed to impeach Biden . After gathering the information she needed and then information dealing with the President’s son, Hunter Biden, the details needed to impeach Biden may not be enough.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said :

"While the whistleblower allegations are serious and must be investigated, impeachment should not be an option until the investigation shows corrupt action by the president."

Shortly after, Tennessee Representative Andy Olges also claimed he had information to impeach President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. What information he had has not convinced all members of Congress to impeach either one of them.

And then, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert brought up that she also wanted to impeach President Biden over how he handled the border crisis.

Boebert said :

“Since his first day in office, President Biden has trampled on the Constitution through his dereliction of duty under Article 2, to take care that the laws be faithfully executed. Instead of enforcing our immigration laws, he has lawlessly ignored them.”

At the same time, members of Congress wanted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. This brought some disagreement among Congressional members on how to proceed.

If they impeach Biden, would that allow Mayorkas to get off?

Or if they impeach Mayorkas, does that allow Biden to get off?

Debate is likely continuing over how they want to proceed, but at the moment, there is no smoking gun to impeach President Biden.

Nebraska Representative Don Bacon was opposed to impeaching Mayorkas and Biden and said .

“We’re supposed to impeach on high crimes and misdemeanors.”

When asked if felt the need to impeach President Biden he said, “Not really.”

This year, President Biden has implemented several immigration policies to help prevent illegal immigration from occurring along the southern border . This may have helped save President Biden and Mayorkas from getting impeached. Further details on the number of migrants crossing over the next several months will help decide that answer.

According to Customs and Border Patrol, illegal immigration continues to happen as smugglers are helping migrants cross. Then others are illegally making their way across the border.

The numbers for June have not been released yet but likely will be soon.

Do you think President Biden or Mr. Mayorkas should be impeached?