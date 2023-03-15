New York City, NY

Mayor Eric Adams' plan to alleviate migrant congestion in New York City and the country

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has an important role for migrants in New York. With about 40,000 migrants who arrived, many will not get seen by ICE until October 2032.

This is almost 10 years from now. Migrants in New York City have the longest wait among nine other cities.

According to the website, ICE has the mission to:

Protect America through criminal investigations and enforcing immigration laws to preserve national security and public safety.
Vision: DHS’s premier law enforcement agency, mitigating transnational threats and safeguarding our nation, communities, lawful immigration, trade, travel, and financial systems.

Basically, the main goal of ICE is to protect the borders of the United States. Since it will take almost another decade, this is troubling as it is an easy path for terrorists to enter the country.

The agency in New York City can see approximately 400 to 600 migrants a day.

Mayor Eric Adams may have the plan to help alleviate the backlog of migrants. He plans to send them to other parts of the country.

Adams recently announced at City Hall:

“This blueprint we are releasing today highlights what we have accomplished since the crisis … it’s also going to show the changes we have put in place to move from an emergency response to a steady state of operation.”

Last week, Mayor Adams announced his blueprint for migrants that he called “The Road Forward”. This plan should help migrants and help the congestion that the City is facing.

Also, part of his plan Mayor Adams wants to enroll migrants in college at no expense as mentioned here.

Do you think the number of migrants that have arrived is a problem for New York City and the country?

