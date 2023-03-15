Exploring the migrant crisis in New Mexico and the impact on border communities

New Mexico migrant jail Photo by Twitter

On Tuesday, March 14, New Mexico lawmakers rejected a proposal to prohibit state and local government agencies and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain immigrants. Several other States are considering passing similar bills such as Colorado and New York.

Both States have received migrants primarily from Texas.

But then there are three other States that have passed legislation supporting this including California, Illinois, and New Jersey.

The New Mexico bill failed 17-21 at the hands of the State Senate in Santa Fe.

Several lawmakers stated poor living conditions, prison-like atmosphere, and suicide attempts at immigrant detention facilities

Albuquerque Democratic Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino is a co-sponsor of the bill said :

“We’re talking here about those immigrants who’ve come into the country in accordance with our laws and applied for asylum. We found that many of them ... are being detained under conditions that are far from adequate.”

In nearby Texas…

On Sunday, about 1,000 migrants tried to cross the neighboring City of El Paso. Las Cruces is about 40 minutes away by car.

The migrants were turned away, but the City says they are prepared if needed.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said:

"The convention center being able to open quickly. If schools can open quickly, we're working on the rescue mission or component of that to expand the process of the center are going to be twice as big."

Just south of El Paso, Ciudad Juárez Mayor Perez Cuellar said migrants were ignoring information from the city.

Las Cruces City Council member Johana Bencomo said:

"Border communities know how to do this. They know how to accept folks. They know how to take care of them. They know how to get folks to where they're going. And these are folks who are lawfully seeking asylum."

