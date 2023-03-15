Governor DeSantis questions US support after spending $75 Billion: Ukraine is not important to US interests

Governor Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump Photo by Twitter

Though the war between Russia and Ukraine seemed like it just started a year ago, the two countries have been fighting since 2014. The United States continues to provide military support through the use of technology and sanctions against Russia.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and the war continues to this day.

Since the invasion started, the United States has sent over $75 billion to support the country though they have not sent any military personnel to support them in the war against Russia. That would likely start World War III.

As the United States continues supporting the country, there are some who disagree with the aid we’re sending and one of them is Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis recently shared on Twitter:

“While the U.S. has many vital national interests – securing our borders, addressing the crisis of readiness within our military, achieving energy security and independence, and checking the economic, cultural, and military power of the Chinese Communist Party – becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them.”

“The Biden administration’s virtual “blank check” funding of this conflict for “as long as it takes,” without any defined objectives or accountability, distracts from our country’s most pressing challenges.”

DeSantis has similar thoughts as Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Several Republican Senators disagree with Governor DeSantis.

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) said on NBC News:

“I’d certainly hate to send a signal to [Russian President] Vladimir Putin that we’re not concerned about him, and I’d certainly hate to send a signal to other allies around the world that you’re on your own. Because that could lead to a nuclear proliferation that we’ve been avoiding for decades. So no, I do think it’s in our interest.”

As Governor DeSantis is likely preparing to enter as a candidate for President as he recently visited Texas, California, and Iowa, he is letting everyone know where he stands.

Do you think the United States should continue supporting Ukraine financially?