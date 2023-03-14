The Red Cross encourages migrants to break the law as they travel to the United States

A Red Cross map Photo by Twitter

The Red Cross has been known worldwide to help people in cases of disaster relief, food, supplies, health services, and mental health support. Now, the Red Cross is actually helping migrants get to the United States.

The Red Cross works with FEMA and receives millions of dollars a year. As President Biden wants to limit the number of migrants legally entering the country, this agency under his administration is helping.

The Daily Caller identified that migrants traveling in Mexico were receiving maps printed by the Red Cross. The maps provided detailed routes migrants should take to cross the southern border to Texas and Arizona.

According to their website, the Red Cross provides basic aid to migrants. Now it appears the non-profit is doing more than just providing basic aid.

On the map, it lists hotels, shelters, how to survive the desert, and how to safely jump on trains. Jumping on trains also sounds illegal instead of buying a ticket.

The Red Cross needs to adjust its statement and include they provide maps to reach America.

Currently, the American Red Cross is providing support as needed to migrants being bussed by other organizations from the U.S.-Mexico border to U.S. cities. This includes supporting these lead organizations with services for migrants in their care by providing relief supplies or training. And, depending on local needs, our assistance might also include providing food, water, comfort, health services, and mental health support. We aim to prevent and mitigate additional humanitarian consequences that migration can bring — including the potential for separation and loss of contact with family, disappearances, detention, and medical issues.

On the U.S.-Mexico border, children and families continue to face uncertainty as their asylum claims are being processed. The American Red Cross is providing relief supplies — such as cots, blankets, hygiene items, first aid kits, and towels — for use by local nonprofits caring for migrants. The Red Cross has also provided phones to organizations working in the region, which migrants can use to reconnect with family members back home to let them know they’re safe.

Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb thinks the Red Cross doesn’t provide enough details for migrants as the travel is dangerous as migrants walk hundreds to thousands of miles.

Sheriff Lamb said on Fox and Friends:

"They didn't tell asthmatics to bring their inhalers. They didn't tell diabetics to bring their diabetes medicine, but they did tell the women to bring contraceptives because they know that women are being raped."

Governor Katie Hobbs visited the border last month and recently shared her thoughts on the migrant crisis:

Do you think what the Red Cross is doing, legal or illegal?