Mayor Adams pledges $15 Million to help New York City's homeless population

New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The New York Mayor finally decides to help the City and the homeless problem. Much debate surfaced as so much money was getting spent to provide support for the 40,000 migrants who came to New York City. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is finally showing his love for the homeless with this new plan.

Last week on March 8, Mayor Adams announced the City will spend $15 million to help the homeless. Part of the money is from the City and also SeaChange Capital Partners. SeaChange is providing $10 million to help the 68,884 homeless that the Coalition for the Homeless reported in December 2022. The remaining $5 million is coming from the City’s budget.

The idea is to build 10 shelters over a four-year plan. Last June, Mayor Adams provided the framework for the Housing Our Neighbors plan to help get affordable housing to local New Yorkers.

Mayor Adams said:

“One of our top goals outlined in our housing and homelessness blueprint was to replace aging and substandard shelters with better high-quality facilities. This $15 million in funding will help the Department of Social Services and their nonprofit partners provide a more stabilized shelter environment for adults looking to better their lives and for children in this system as they continue their education.”

“I also want to thank the philanthropic community for pitching in with much-needed seed capital so that this revolving acquisition fund can continue to grow through this administration and beyond.”

This partnership will help the City’s homeless and get them off the streets.

Adams is also providing support for the homeless with mental health issues:

