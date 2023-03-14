Mark Cuban and Texas companies impacted by Silicon Valley bank collapse

Photo by Twitter

Banks cover $250,000 under the FDIC deposit insurance. Last week, news of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse hurt many start-up companies including several in Texas.

When Monday came in two days, it was likely the stock market would take a big hit with this news which was the worst since the 2008 crash. Silicon Valley Bank was the 16th largest bank before the crash happened.

The last major bank crash was Washington Mutual which had $309 billion in assets and crashed during the Great Depression of 2008.

In this case, the federal government let the bank fail. But over the weekend, the federal government got involved and announced they would cover the bank’s loss including those over the $250,000 limit.

On Sunday, the Federal Reserve said it would cover all deposits, even those over $250,000, meaning they wouldn’t otherwise be covered by the FDIC’s deposit insurance.

Dallas Mavericks Owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban started a medical drug company. The company, Cost Plus Drugs, had several million in Silicon Valley Bank.

On Friday, Cuban tweeted that he had money to cover the loss of funds his company had through Silicon Valley Bank which was about $3 million.

Mark Cuban tweet on Silicon Valley Bank Photo by Twitter

Other North Texas companies include ride-share company Alto.

Another company in North Texas that had money in the Silicon Valley Bank was the toy store chain Camp.

Alto CEO Will Coleman said :

“Our primary banking partner is Silicon Valley Bank. They’ve been a great partner of ours for a long time.”

Other start-up companies across Texas were also affected including Austin premium wine start-up company BOXT and Plus One Robotics in San Antonio.

More regulation is likely to come out after this recent bank collapse.

Do you think banks need more regulation to help protect businesses and everyday customers?