Uncovering Governor Ron DeSantis' message of liberty during his Las Vegas visit

Governor Ron DeSantis in Las Vegas Photo by Twitter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made his fourth stop as he travels across the country. The Florida Governor was promoting his new book and spreading his message to local residents in Nevada.

While in Las Vegas, DeSantis promoted his new book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival”.

Governor DeSantis said:

"George Washington said it was the duty of Americans to preserve what he called the sacred fire of liberty."

DeSantis added:

“I said you got to go on offense. You can't just sit back and play defense.”

He said:

“If you look over the last four or five years you've seen a massive exodus, it's really been a great American exodus away from states governed by leftist politicians imposing leftist ideology into states like Florida who really represented the promise land of freedom from so many people.”

“In the state of Florida, we can say we came, we saw and we have left the Democratic Party for dead.”

Despite DeSantis trying to gain support in Nevada, there are some who would rather he didn’t visit.

Assemblywoman and Nevada Dems Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno said:

"We Nevadans, we know who we are, and we know that there's no place for election deniers and extremists in our state. That's why we rejected them."

If Governor DeSantis enters the race, he’ll join former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

DeSantis has name recognition as he has been getting his name out there across the country. His recent trips to the states of Texas, California, and Iowa show he is planning to make an announcement.

Last year, he flew migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard and the media covered it repeatedly as this was not a normal move for a Florida governor.

Do you think Governor DeSantis will throw his name in as a candidate for President in 2024?