President Biden reverses course: could allow oil development on federal land

During his campaign for President, Biden said he would halt new oil and gas development on federal land. Last summer he and Congress passed legislation to get the country off of fossil fuels.

Well, all this may change as Biden is expected to make a bid for re-election and move more toward the center. Numerous reports say that President Biden will allow Conoco Philips ( COP ) to build the Willows Project on federal land in Alaska.

Climate groups and Native Alaskans are opposed to the Willow Project. This will be a big setback for environmental groups and an about face from President Biden.

No announcement about what Biden plans to do has been mentioned yet. But if Biden wants to run for a second term, he may move toward the center to attract more voters.

On Friday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said :

“No final decisions have been made – anyone who says there has been a final decision is wrong. President Biden is delivering on the most aggressive climate agenda of any US president in history and spurring an unprecedented expansion of clean energy.”

Jean-Pierre added :

If this goes through, the oil industry could see up to 180,000 barrels of oil a day enter the market. This would also create thousands of jobs and over 30 years provide 600 million barrels of oil.

From President Biden’s first day in office, this is a change from his agenda to get the country off of oil.

Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) said :

"This decision on Willow is a huge test for the Biden administration on so many issues that they claim to care about. Of course it's critically important to Alaska, but it's critically important to America — a project of this size when we need energy security."

President Biden has been moving more toward the center based on his recent political moves.

Biden implemented plans to limit migrants from entering the country and some have compared them similar to President Donald Trump. Based on recent polls and also a possible run from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis , Biden is doing his best to secure his bid for re-election.

Do you think President Biden lied about the idea to make the country go green?