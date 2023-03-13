1,000 Migrants try to enter Texas - Governor wants to increase prison sentence for smugglers

Migrants trying to enter El Paso, Texas Photo by YouTube

It has been almost a month since 500 migrants tried to cross the Texas-Mexican border. Those migrants tried to cross because of a bad rumor they heard that the immigration policy changed. As soon as they tried to cross, they were immediately turned away.

This incident occurred in the border City of El Paso. Now, another group of migrants tried to rush the border crossing on Sunday, March 12. The group of migrants was nearly double of who tried crossing in February.

The migrants tried crossing the Paseo Del Norte Bridge that connects El Paso and Mexico. Some migrants tried encouraging others as they ran across the bridge. There were men, women, and children trying to enter Texas.

At 1:30 pm, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol set up barriers to limit migrants from entering El Paso. From the Mexican side, the Mexican military also tried to contain them and prevent them from entering the Texas border.

Migrants were using several access points along bridges to reach Texas.

Border Patrol used barbed wire and barriers to help slow down the migrants.

Since President Joe Biden implemented several new immigration policies, his goal was to limit migrants from entering the country to 30,000 people a month. Then they had to legally apply using the CBP app and wait for the approval.

The process has not been fast and as seen in this case, migrants were getting restless.

Some feel migrants will set a new record in 2023. Despite the Biden policies, some migrants are entering Texas illegally. There have been numerous cases of migrants crossing illegally with the help of smugglers in El Paso and other areas along the southern border.

Some members of the Democratic Party feel President Biden is changing his mind and making it harder for migrants to enter the country.

Governor Greg Abbott recently announced he wanted 10-year sentences for Texas who help migrants cross the border illegally. He made the announcement two weeks ago while he was in Arlington at the Chamber of Commerce.

Abbott said :

"We’ve been shocked to see the number of Texans, Texas residents and citizens helping the cartels by driving vehicles, transporting illegal immigrants, that’s against the law. I want to make it so punishing, I want 10 years behind bars for anybody who does that to stop this practice of Texans helping illegal immigration in Texas."

Will some Texans continue to help migrants illegally cross the border?