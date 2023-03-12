Governor Ron DeSantis visits Iowa: acting like a Presidential candidate without announcing run

President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis Photo by Twitter

Though Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not made a formal announcement that he is running for President of the United States, he is already acting like he is making it known. DeSantis is traveling from state to state and connecting with local political leaders.

Last weekend, Governor DeSantis made stops in Houston and Dallas . The Conservative Political Action Committee or CPAC was also last week but DeSantis didn’t attend as Republican candidate President Donald Trump gave the closing speech.

After visiting Texas and California, Governor DeSantis made a stop in Davenport and Des Moines, Iowa where he spoke with the current Governor, Kim Reynolds.

Governor Reynolds said :

“He is just getting warmed up. This guy is a man on a mission.”

She added :

"I think that's where we're at in Iowa. And probably, honestly for most of the country. They want to make sure that we're putting our best foot forward so that we're successful in 2024."

Governor Reynolds introduced Governor DeSantis on Friday as he spoke to the crowd who wanted to hear him speak.

It is expected DeSantos will not make a formal announcement until May or June according to CNN but he is acting like he is a Republican candidate for President.

Governor DeSantis also wrote a book that he is sharing on his tour across the country. DeSantis wrote the book “The Courage to Be Free.”

DeSantis came into office in 2019 after serving in the U.S. Navy, as an attorney, and then U.S. House of Representatives. The governor also graduated from Yale University and Harvard Law School.

Governor DeSantis appears to have checked off the blocks and has strong support from members of the Republican party.

Republican candidate Donald Trump is the main challenger if DeSantis throws his name out there and run for office.

Who do you think would win as the Republican candidate - Governor DeSantis or President Trump?