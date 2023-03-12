Silicon Valley Bank collapse: could this be the start of the next recession? (opinion)

Photo by Twitter

You may have heard about Silicon Valley Bank failing this week. If not, here is a quick summary and what else I think could happen next. This bank collapse is the biggest bank to fail since the great recession.

Silicon Valley Bank was the 16th largest bank in the United States until Friday afternoon.

This reminds me too much of the 2008 financial crash.

Banks were failing - 465 banks failed from 2008 to 2012

Automobile companies were going under

Big companies were getting bailed out

Stocks were getting sold for pennies on the dollar - Starbucks, Bank of America, Home Depot, and others

You may not have heard of Silicon Valley Bank, but it was a big bank. They lent money to start-ups and investors. Their website states they have been in business for over 35 years.

The bank has helped Zip Recruiter, Roku, Roblox, and several cryptocurrency start-ups such as Circle and BlockFi.

Then the stock of Silicon Valley Bank dropped as soon as the market heard the news.

Photo by Twitter

A short timeline of what occurred

Start-up companies withdrew some of their funds from the bank due to the current climate we’re in

Silicon Valley Bank found itself short on capital

CEO Greg Becker tried to reassure clients in an afternoon call on March 9 but it wasn’t convincing

The bank sold its bonds at a loss of $1.8 billion

By the close of business on March 9, customers withdrew $42 billion in deposits

Photo by Twitter

On Monday, it’s likely the results of this bank's failure will hurt the stock market. You may see a lot of red in your portfolio and on the stock ticker.

This is no time to panic. Smart investors will buy quality stocks. It’s likely the results of this bank crash will be felt for the next several months. Other banks associated with the Silicon Valley Bank may fail as well.

Do you think this is the start of the recession?