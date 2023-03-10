Mayor Adams' controversial $1.2 million plan to provide free education to migrants in NYC

Mayor Eric Adams Photo by Twitter

The New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigration Affairs lists that all New Yorkers including migrants are eligible to attend college. Recently, Mayor Eric Adams announced he will send migrants to college for free.

According to the New York Post , this plan is estimated to cost taxpayers about $1.2 million for the first year. The pilot program will enroll students at SUNY Sullivan community college in tiny Loch Sheldrake and a special education school at The Center for Discovery in Harris.

Spokesperson Michael Rosen of The Center for Discovery said :

“The mayor’s office is giving us money for things like supplies for people to live on, and the dorms and food.”

According to Legal Insurrection , this spring migrants are allowed to attend school and take classes on English, American culture, and personal finance. They will also receive training for jobs in healthcare, culinary arts, and farming.

In spite of the plan, there are some complaints about Mayor Adams’ plan.

Representative Elise Stefanik chair of the House of Representative-Republicans Conference said :

“Mayor Adams is building a permanent welfare system for illegal immigrants in New York State.”

She added :

"By spending New Yorkers’ hard-earned taxpayer dollars on college classes for migrants, he is incentivizing and rewarding illegal immigration simply to export the crisis of Democrats’ own making out of New York City."

Just a few days ago, Mayor Adams announced the blueprint “The Road Forward” for supporting migrants . The college plan is likely part of the blueprint.

An Indian immigrant Raj Patel said :

“I’m an immigrant. I came here legally. Nobody gave me anything. I wanted to go to college, but I started working and never stopped working.”

“It seems unfair to me that you give people free housing and free college education just because you need a place to house them.”

So Mayor Adams's plan to provide free education will cause some more backlash from local residents in New York City.

Do you think migrants should get free education?