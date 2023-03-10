New York City, NY

Mayor Adams' controversial $1.2 million plan to provide free education to migrants in NYC

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfZYV_0lEXwXlc00
Mayor Eric AdamsPhoto byTwitter

The New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigration Affairs lists that all New Yorkers including migrants are eligible to attend college. Recently, Mayor Eric Adams announced he will send migrants to college for free.

According to the New York Post, this plan is estimated to cost taxpayers about $1.2 million for the first year. The pilot program will enroll students at SUNY Sullivan community college in tiny Loch Sheldrake and a special education school at The Center for Discovery in Harris.

Spokesperson Michael Rosen of The Center for Discovery said:

“The mayor’s office is giving us money for things like supplies for people to live on, and the dorms and food.”

According to Legal Insurrection, this spring migrants are allowed to attend school and take classes on English, American culture, and personal finance. They will also receive training for jobs in healthcare, culinary arts, and farming.

In spite of the plan, there are some complaints about Mayor Adams’ plan.

Representative Elise Stefanik chair of the House of Representative-Republicans Conference said:

“Mayor Adams is building a permanent welfare system for illegal immigrants in New York State.”

She added:

"By spending New Yorkers’ hard-earned taxpayer dollars on college classes for migrants, he is incentivizing and rewarding illegal immigration simply to export the crisis of Democrats’ own making out of New York City."

Just a few days ago, Mayor Adams announced the blueprint “The Road Forward” for supporting migrants. The college plan is likely part of the blueprint.

An Indian immigrant Raj Patel said:

“I’m an immigrant. I came here legally. Nobody gave me anything. I wanted to go to college, but I started working and never stopped working.”
“It seems unfair to me that you give people free housing and free college education just because you need a place to house them.”

So Mayor Adams's plan to provide free education will cause some more backlash from local residents in New York City.

Do you think migrants should get free education?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mayor Eric Adams migrants# New York City migrants# President Biden migrants# Texas migrants# Governor Abbott migrants

Comments / 38

Published by

Sharing information about Texas, politics, and the movers and shakers you need to know.

El Paso, TX
46K followers

More from Tom Handy

Florida State

Uncovering Governor Ron DeSantis' message of liberty during his Las Vegas visit

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made his fourth stop as he travels across the country. The Florida Governor was promoting his new book and spreading his message to local residents in Nevada.

Read full story
76 comments
Alaska State

President Biden reverses course: could allow oil development on federal land

During his campaign for President, Biden said he would halt new oil and gas development on federal land. Last summer he and Congress passed legislation to get the country off of fossil fuels.

Read full story
Texas State

1,000 Migrants try to enter Texas - Governor wants to increase prison sentence for smugglers

It has been almost a month since 500 migrants tried to cross the Texas-Mexican border. Those migrants tried to cross because of a bad rumor they heard that the immigration policy changed. As soon as they tried to cross, they were immediately turned away.

Read full story
260 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis visits Iowa: acting like a Presidential candidate without announcing run

Though Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not made a formal announcement that he is running for President of the United States, he is already acting like he is making it known. DeSantis is traveling from state to state and connecting with local political leaders.

Read full story
2 comments

Silicon Valley Bank collapse: could this be the start of the next recession? (opinion)

You may have heard about Silicon Valley Bank failing this week. If not, here is a quick summary and what else I think could happen next. This bank collapse is the biggest bank to fail since the great recession.

Read full story
2 comments
El Paso, TX

What you need to know as a second migrant processing center opened in Texas

As 35 migrants were arrested in West El Paso by Artcraft Road on Thursday by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, a second migrant center opened. Of those migrants apprehended, they were from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Read full story
34 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio requests $6.5 Million to continue supporting migrants amidst Biden's policies

San Antonio has spent about $13 million supporting migrants. The City has requested more funding and waiting to get reimbursed for other expenses. According to KENS 5, San Antonio has received $4.7 million of the $13 million they have already spent.

Read full story
90 comments

The lasting impact of Trump's federal appointees on President Biden's political actions

President Donald Trump is not in the office today, but his power is still seen. A recent court ruling went against President Joe Biden and the Senate confirmed the judge appointed by President Trump in January 2019 in July that year.

Read full story
171 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis is offended by the blogger bill

Governor DeSantis recently took offense to a bill introduced by a Florida state senator. The bill would require bloggers to register themself if they write about Governor DeSantis.

Read full story
66 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis declares Florida the number One state in the country

This past Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave his State of the State speech. Holding nothing back, he said Florida was the number one state in the country. DeSantis’ speech may draw some comparison to another Republican state, Texas. Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly said Texas is number one for business as many businesses have moved to the state over the past few years. This is also similar to Florida.

Read full story
333 comments
Florida State

White House slams Texas and Florida governors for limiting women's right to abortion

On Tuesday, the White House attacked Republican governors over their stance on abortion. The attacks came from Vice President Kamala Harris and Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre.

Read full story
475 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams lays out his blueprint for the migrant crisis in New York City

New York Mayor Eric Adams has been quiet lately on the migrant crisis in the City. On March 7, he gave his blueprint for the crisis. Adams outlined what New York City will do to handle this.

Read full story
54 comments

President Biden's immigration moves: is he positioning for a 2024 re-election?

On January 2019, former President Donald Trump implemented the “Migrant Protection Protocols.” Then upon his first day in office, President Joe Biden suspended it in January 2021. Biden wanted no part of the previous regime under his watch. But slowly this year, he is reintroducing some of them as the migrant crisis is getting out of control.

Read full story
224 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis' immigration policy: a model for other states to follow?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is making noise as his immigration plan could be a blueprint for other States as well as the country. As DeSantis traveled to Texas and California on speaking engagements, his policies in his home state of Florida are attracting attention.

Read full story
8 comments
Arizona State

Governor Hobbs makes Second trip to Arizona-Mexico border, seeks solutions to border issues

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs recently made her second trip to visit the Arizona-Mexico border. She visited on February 27 and continues to see the border issues up close. The governor visited Yuma, San Luis, and Somerton and met with Customs and Border Police, local government officials, farmers, and healthcare providers.

Read full story
90 comments
San Antonio, TX

Fun things to do in San Antonio during Spring Break in 2023

Spring break has started or is about to start in Texas schools. This would be a great time to keep your children busy and explore some things to do in San Antonio. The City has many places you can try out and have fun at the same time. Plus, this is a great time of the year to visit before it gets really hot in the summer.

Read full story
Texas State

Protesting Governor Abbott and Operation Lone Star: Texans divided over border crisis

As Operation Lone Star continues to capture migrants and drug smugglers carrying fentanyl, this has created a sharp divide in Texas. Some Texas residents support Governor Greg Abbott while others believe he is wasting taxpayer money. Over the weekend in Austin, hundreds protested Operation Lone Star.

Read full story
155 comments

President Biden's $4.2 Billion investment in migrants: where is the funding going?

Last month in February, Vice President Harris announced $950 million would be used to support migrants. Well, the money is going into use starting this month. Since President Joe Biden came into office, the administration has spent $4.2 billion since May 2021. By comparison, President Trump spent about $15 billion on the border wall during his four years in office. When Biden came into office, he stopped construction of the border wall which left $350 million of unused wall stacked on the ground - he did initiate new construction of the wall in Arizona recently which you can read here.

Read full story
1282 comments

President Biden's immigration policies draw criticism from his own party

A Gallup poll conducted in January showed many people, including Democrats were unsatisfied with how President Joe Biden was handling immigration. Some even compared his policies similar to previous President Donald Trump.

Read full story
149 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy