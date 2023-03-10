What you need to know as a second migrant processing center opened in Texas

Representative Tony Gonzalez talks to Customs and Border Patrol at the Central Processing Center Photo by Twitter

As 35 migrants were arrested in West El Paso by Artcraft Road on Thursday by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, a second migrant center opened.

Of those migrants apprehended, they were from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Though the number of migrants crossing the Texas-Mexico border has declined this year, some are still arriving in the country, legally and illegally.

Since President Joe Biden visited El Paso and the southern border, he has implemented several immigration policies to get better control to help Texas law enforcement and cities.

With funding from the Biden administration, the new migrant center will open seven days a week, from 7 am to 7 pm. The first migrant center opened on the East side by the El Paso International Airport. This new center is located at 4121 Montana Ave.

The intent is to help migrants reach their final destination since many have family and relatives in other parts of the country.

Last year, Mayor Oscar Leeser said migrants were not staying in El Paso and would move on to other parts of the country.

Commissioner Iliana Holguin said :

“A lot of migrants that come through El Paso don’t ever intend to stay in El Paso, they have family members may be in Miami, New York, or Los Angeles but did need a little bit of help just getting there where they have family members who are going to be able to help them as they navigate the asylum request process."

She added :

“This is not a shelter. They’re not staying here for long periods of time. The purpose of this center is to help people get to their destination.”

One person who lives in the area was not afraid.

Jose Garcia said :

"I feel pretty safe around here, and I'm sure they're going to have plenty of staff working with these people and making sure they're processed pretty quick."

With Title 42 ending in May, this could open the door for more migrants to cross into El Paso.

Time will tell as the country waits to see what happens.

Do you think El Paso will get overwhelmed with migrants again like it did last year?