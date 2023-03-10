San Antonio requests $6.5 Million to continue supporting migrants amidst Biden's policies

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and staff talk at the Migrant Resource Center Photo by Twitter

San Antonio has spent about $13 million supporting migrants. The City has requested more funding and waiting to get reimbursed for other expenses.

According to KENS 5, San Antonio has received $4.7 million of the $13 million they have already spent.

City Council has applied for more funding to keep the migrant resource center running through the rest of the year. They have applied for $6.5 million through FEMA.

The migrant resource center was opened about 9 months ago.

One council member is mad they have not been reimbursed for some of the expenses. Councilman Clayton Perry is mad that the Biden administration has not figured out a better plan for dealing with migrants.

Last year, over 2 million migrants crossed the southern border with Mexico.

Earlier in the year, Governor Greg Abbott expects the number of migrants crossing the border will increase since winter was not the main time when migrants crossed.

Director of the San Antonio Department of Human Services Melody Woosley said :

“As long as there’s a surge of migrants coming across the border, then we need to prepare to help them and assist them to travel through San Antonio along to their destination.”

Woosley isn't sure about future migrants arriving with changes from the Biden administration. Numbers reports state that the number of migrants has decreased since the start of the year.

Then president and CEO of the Catholic Charities Antonio Fernandez, president and CEO of Catholic Charities has spent money supporting migrants, and he feels they need to continue providing their services.

"If more people come and we need to provide more services, then we need to provide as much help as we can."

With Title 42 ending next month, the Biden administration has implemented several policies to limit the number of migrants who can legally cross. Biden set the limit at 30,000 a month and that they must use the CBP One app to request asylum status .

