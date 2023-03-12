The lasting impact of Trump's federal appointees on President Biden's political actions

President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump Photo by Twitter

President Donald Trump is not in the office today, but his power is still seen. A recent court ruling went against President Joe Biden and the Senate confirmed the judge appointed by President Trump in January 2019 in July that year.

Judge T. Kent Wetherell voted against Biden’s on his immigration policy and agreed with Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Wetherell wrote :

“For the most part, the court finds in favor of Florida because, as detailed below, the evidence establishes that defendants have effectively turned the Southwest border into a meaningless line in the sand and little more than a speed bump for aliens flooding into the country,”

After the ruling, Republican Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody released a statement:

"Today’s ruling affirms what we have known all along, President Biden is responsible for the border crisis and his unlawful immigration policies make this country less safe. A federal judge is NOW ordering Biden to follow the law, and his administration should immediately begin securing the border to protect the American people."

Donald Trump didn’t appoint as many judges as past Presidents Obama (320), George W. Bush (322), and Clinton (367), since he nominated 226 judges. But Trump left his mark on federal appointees as he appointed 54 federal appellate judges. In his four years in office, he appointed nearly as many as Obama did in eight years who nominated 55 federal judges to Trump’s 54. This turned a majority of Democratic appointees into Republican appointees.

President Trump also nominated three Supreme Court Justices - Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

The number of appointees was nearly as many as former President Ronald Reagan who appointed four Justices.

Did you realize President Trump is still influencing politics today?